50 Cent Compares Madonna’s Butt To Cartoon Ant, Reigniting Feud

It’s well documented that 50 Cent likes to make fun of Madonna . Now, as the 65-year-old embarks on her Celebration Tour to commemorate 40 years in the industry, Fif has reignited their beef by comparing her butt to an insect.

On Friday (Oct. 27), the Queens native posted a side-by-side comparison of the pop superstar in a silver bodysuit to an animated ant, straight out of a Pixar film.

The caption took a personal jab at the “Material Girl” as it read, “who the f**k did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed. I want the f**king doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL”

Madonna has yet to comment, but fans immediately rushed to her defense. One replied, “It’s very sad when a man attacks a woman and criticizes her body. Shame on you.” Another chimed in, “She is a legend. This not even funny.” Another fan took the extended route and called Fif a “misogynistic crybaby.”

“…You also look foolish, as do those jumping on the trash Madonna bandwagon,” they wrote. “When you can get up at 65, still bust moves, still sound good, and still sell out shows, your opinions may be valid. Until then, take a seat… or not, and keep sounding like misogynistic crybabies. 50 years from now, the world will still know of and love Madonna, while you’ll just be remembered as the out of shape guy who greats like Dre, Mary J, ’Em, and Snoop had as a side piece to their Super Bowl show.”

50 Cent Madonna beef

Back in June 2022, the rapper-turned-entertainment mogul compared Madonna to aliens in a since-deleted post.

Prior to that in December 2021, after he laughed at a series of sexy images of Madonna, she responded, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career [is] getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

