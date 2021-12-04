50 Cent apologizes to Madonna for mocking her topless photo

Following backlash, 50 Cent apologized to Madonna for creating a meme out of a topless photo she posted on Instagram. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Rapper and producer 50 Cent is apologizing to Madonna after he mocked her recent Instagram photo.

Earlier this week, the “Material Girl” singer shared a risque Instagram photo in which she is wearing barely-there black lingerie in bed, with one of her breasts exposed. Instagram later deleted the photo, and Madonna reposted a censored version.

Shortly after the original pic hit social media, however, the Power actor posted a photo of Madonna’s legs under the house from The Wizard of Oz , likening the star to the Wicked Witch of the East. He captioned the since-deleted meme, “Starz asked me to do a remake. I said only if Madonna could play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

In a second deleted post, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, added, “That's Madonna under the bed trying to do 'Like A Virgin' at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old ass up.”

Madonna hit back against the rapper on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of the two looking friendly in 2003, writing, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

Following the backlash, 50 Cent apologized to Madonna, writing in a December 3 post on Twitter, “I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Thus far, Madonna has not responded to 50 Cent’s tweet, which has since been removed.