50 Cent apologizes to Madonna for mocking her topless photo
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rapper and producer 50 Cent is apologizing to Madonna after he mocked her recent Instagram photo.
Earlier this week, the “Material Girl” singer in which she is wearing barely-there black lingerie in bed, with one of her breasts exposed. Instagram later deleted the photo, and Madonna reposted a censored version.
Shortly after the original pic hit social media, however, the Power actor posted a , likening the star to the Wicked Witch of the East. He captioned the since-deleted meme, “Starz asked me to do a remake. I said only if Madonna could play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”
In a second deleted post, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, added, “That's Madonna under the bed trying to do 'Like A Virgin' at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old ass up.”
Madonna hit back against the rapper on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of the two looking friendly in 2003, writing, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”
Following the backlash, 50 Cent apologized to Madonna, writing in a December 3 post on Twitter, “I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”
Thus far, Madonna has not responded to 50 Cent’s tweet, which has since been removed.
The Get Rich or Die Trying star has been called out in recent years for mocking his peers in the industry. In 2020, he used Instagram memes to , after the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper alleged . In 2018, he also on social media after she received low ticket sales for a later cancelled performance, leading the artist to call him a “bully.” He also found himself in hot water with Will Smith after 50 Cent criticized his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, for publicly sharing that she had a relationship outside of the couple’s marriage.