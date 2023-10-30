50+ arts events to see in November in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties

Celtic Thunder Odyssey

An evening of traditional and contemporary Irish music featuring singers Ryan Kelly, Damian McGinty (who appeared on “Glee”), Neil Byrne and Emmet Chaill. Their music grows from their shared Irish heritage with innovative arrangements and modern styles. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $55-$95. 941-263-6799; vanwezel.org

Matthew Graybil

Pianist Matthew Graybil and the Chopin Project return for an Artist Series Concerts luncheon program at the Sarasota Yacht Club. Graybil has been a regular on Sarasota concert stages and has performed around the world. The program features music by Chopin and other romantic era composers. 11 a.m. Nov. 2, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $68. 941-306-1200; artistseriesconcerts.org

Spanish dancer Rafael Ramirez presents “Lo Preciso as part of the FLAFlamenco weekend for The Ringling’s Art of Performance series.

FLAFlamenco

The FLAFlamenco festival offers a weekend of traditional and contemporary Flamenco dance and music. Israel Fernandez and Diego del Morao perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, bringing new elements to traditional styles. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 p.m. Nov. 5, Spanish dancer and choreographer Rafael Ramírez presents his solo dance “Lo Presciso” (The Essential) accompanied by live musicians. There also will be masterclasses for Flamenco dance and guitar on Nov. 4 and 5. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota; $30-$40; 941-360-7399; ringling.org

Sarasota MOD Weekend

Architecture Sarasota marks the 10th anniversary of its popular Sarasota MOD Weekend, with self-guided, kayak and trolley tours of significant and historic design in Sarasota. This year’s festival honors the legacy of Victor Lundy, one of the leaders of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Some of his buildings are part of the weekend tours. There will be a symposium on Lundy’s work and sculptural modernism. There also will be a behind-the-scenes look at what was originally Galloway’s Furniture (more recently a Visionworks store). Nov. 2-5; various locations; $40-$250, $30-$225 members; architecturesarasota.org

‘Later Life’

Playwright A.R. Gurney mixes comedy and pathos with this tender play about two people who rekindle a romance after 30 years. Austin has spent his life convinced that something terrible is going to happen to him. When he reencounters Ruth, she has been divorced several times, and friends think they may bring one another a sense of calm and happiness. Nov. 2-12; Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria; $28, $30 online; 941-778-5755; theislandplayers.org

‘The Foreigner’

In Larry Shue’s comedy at the Charlotte Players, a shy proof reader visits a rural fishing lodge in Georgia where he takes on a new personality by pretending to be a foreigner who doesn’t speak English. Suddenly he has a lot of friends as the locals talk about one another freely, not realizing that Charlie can actually understand what they are saying. Nov. 2-12. Charlotte Players Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. $27, $14 for students. 941-255-1022; charlotteplayers.org

‘The Cactus League in Grapefruit Country’

Hermitage fellow and former curator Emily Nemens reads from and talks about her debut 2020 novel “The Cactus League,” which tells a human story involving spring training in Arizona. Nemens is a former editor of The Paris Review and The Southern Review. 6 p.m. Nov. 3, Hermitage Artist Retreat Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. $5 registration fee required. hermitageartistretreat.org

Beethoven’s Eroica

Guest conductor David Alan Miller leads the Sarasota Orchestra in a concert that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) and Johan Strauss Jr.’s Overture to “Die Fledermaus.” Guest violinist Tessa Lark will be featured in Michael Torke’s bluegrass-inspired “Sky,” a concerto for violin and orchestra. Nov. 3-5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $35-$105. 941-953-3434; sarasotaorchestra.org

‘Evolutions’

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Ensemble, a pre-professional training company supported by Sarasota Contemporary Dance, launches its fifth season with a showcase of new work. It features associate directors Xiao-Xuan Dancigers and Melissa Rummel, SCD company member Juliana Cristina and former member Mary Allison Rennels. The program runs about 45 minutes and is followed by a Q&A with the choreographers and performers. 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and 4, SCD Studio, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300. $20-$25, $10 students. Virtual viewing at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. $10. sarasotacontemporarydance.org

‘The Little Sweep’

Sarasota Youth Opera brings back Benjamin Britten’s engaging piece for the first time in five years. It’s the story of a group of children who work to help save a young chimney sweep who has been apprenticed to a cruel master. It features a cast of young singers and some adults and is intended for family audiences. 5 p.m. Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $15-$30. 941-328-1322; sarasotaopera.org

‘Homeland of My Body’

Richard Blanco, the fifth inaugural poet of the United States, reads poetry from his collection “Homeland of My Body” and signs copies in a program at Bookstore1Sarasota. Blanco was the first Latino, immigrant and gay person to serve in the role of inaugural poet. The new collection features more than 100 poems. 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Bookstore1Sarasota, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $27.82 (includes a copy of his book). 941-365-7900; sarasotabooks.com

Katherine Michelle Tanner, founder of Tree Fort Productions Projects theater, performs in a concert benefit for Temple Emanu-el in Sarasota.

'An Evening at the Speakeasy'

Katherine Michelle Tanner, who just opened her new theater company Tree Fort Productions Projects, is taking a night to return to the stage for “An Evening at the Speakeasy,” a cabaret concert that will raise funds for educational and scholarship programs for the Temple Emanu-El religious school. 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Temple Emanu-El Benderson Hall, 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, $50 for the concert, $75 for a 6 p.m. pre-concert reception. Sarasotatemple.org

Ringling College galleries

Ringling College opens four new exhibitions, including “Fluid Impressions: The Paintings of Syd Solomon,” an immersive collection featuring expressive, storytelling paintings from the master abstract impressionist. It runs in the Stulberg Gallery Nov. 6-March 25. In the Patricia Thompson & Skylight Galleries is “Morris Mitchell: Perceptions of My Life," featuring work by the 1959 Ringling graduate and who taught at the college for more than 40 years. A new edition of the annual “War Paint: Profiles of Courage” is on display in the Selby Foundation Gallery and “Here and There,” a group exhibition feature work by three current students. is featured in the Basch Gallery. Nov. 6-Dec. 8. Ringling College 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-7563; ringling.edu/galleries.

Perfect Pitch Luncheon

Key Chorale honors Maestro Victor DeRenzi, who marks his 40th season as artistic director and principal conductor of the Sarasota Opera. The annual luncheon, which raises money for the organization’s education and community outreach programs, features a performance by the Key Chorale Chamber Singers and its 2023-24 student scholars. 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6, Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $100-$5,000. 941-552-8768; keychorale.org

‘Writing from the Bones’

Writer and librettist Kirya Traber leads a Hermitage Artist Retreat workshop on an intuitive approach to songwriting that is part of the Off the Page Literary Celebration. Traber, who has received numerous commissions, will talk about her process for writing lyrics that touch on the emotional truth of language and human connections to rhythm and melody. Participants will get to create their own work during the session. 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Free registration. hermitageartistretreat.org

‘The Boy from Kyiv’

Author and dance critic Marina Harss talks about her newly published book “The Boy from Kyiv: Alexei Ratmansky’s Life in Ballet.” Ratmansky has been described as the “most sought after man in ballet.” Harss, who lives in Sarasota, will be in conversation with Herald-Tribune columnist and dance critic Carrie Seidman. 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Bookstore1Sarasota, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Admission is free, or $35 with a copy of the book. 941-365-7900; sarasotabooks.com

Soprano Hanna Brammer returns to Sarasota Opera for a concert of music by Giacomo Puccini.

The Music of Giacomo Puccini

Some favorite singers from past seasons along with some newcomers sing the music of Puccini in a weekend of concerts by the Sarasota Opera, which replace the traditional fall productions. Sopranos Hanna Brammer and Erica Petrocelli, tenors Rafael Davila and Christopher Oglesby and baritone Jean Carlos Rodriguez perform favorites from “Tosca,” “Turandot,” “Madame Butterfly” and more. Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi conducts. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $35-$99. 941-328-1322; sarasotaopera.org

‘Pass Over’

Playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu reimagines Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” resetting it to inner city Chicago, where two men, Moses and Kitch, wait on the corner, talking and hoping that today will turn out different than all the other days. The play is part of The Sarasota Players’ new Sidebar series, which is presented in its Studio space at 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Nov. 10-19. $27. 941-365-2494; theplayers.org

‘White House by the Sea’

Author Kate Storey reads from and signs copies of her book “White House by the Sea: A century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port.” Storey, the senior features editor at Rolling Stone, explores the famous family through the lens of their compound on Cape Cod. 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Bookstore1Sarasota, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Sold out. 941-365-7900; sarasotabooks.com

Veterans Day in Song

After years of celebrating the nation with a July 4 concert, Choral Artists shifts the patriotic music to the fall for this Veterans Day concert, which features a medley of songs by George M. Cohan, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” Barry Sadler’s “The Green Beret,” a couple of songs by Irving Berlin and an armed forces salute arranged by artistic director Joseph Holt. 1 p.m. Nov. 11. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $40, $25 for veterans and $5 for students. 941-387-4900; choralartistssarasota.org

Lynne Bernfield shares stories and songs about destiny in her one-woman show “Bashert,” which she will perform as a benefit for the Sarasota Jewish Theatre.

‘Bashert – Some Things Are Meant to Be’

Sarasota’s Lynne Bernfield, a performer, songwriter, therapist and interviewer, returns with a revised edition of her solo show that celebrates destiny and the way things come together in life. The Yiddish word means “destined” or “intended,” but it is used to understand why some things happen, like the way you notice one person at a party, who may turn out to be your soulmate. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, The Sarasota Players, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 1130, Sarasota. $36. 941-365-2494; theplayers.org

PoetryMic

The monthly event of local poets reading original poems features Dariana Alvarez and Joanna Fox in November. 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Bookstore1Sarasota, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Free, but donations to defray costs are accepted. 941-365-7900; sarasotabooks.com

‘From the New World’

The Punta Gorda Symphony, led by music director Richard Stoelzel, performs Anton Dvorak’s popular Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” with guest artist Rex Richardson, who has been described as “among the best trumpet soloists in the world today.” 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. $35-$65, $15 for youth. 941-205-5996; pgsymphony.org

Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band, will be featured guests in the Pops Orchestra's annual Veterans Day concert.

‘Surfin’ USA’

The Pops Orchestra marks Veterans Day with a themed concert that features Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute. The group is described as the most-booked Beach Boys tribute band in the world. They perform such hits as “Little Deuce Coupe,” “California Girls” and “I Get Around,” among others. The orchestra also will be paying tribute to veterans with some patriotic favorites. 3 p.m. Nov. 12, Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St., West, Bradenton, SCF. $30-$60. 941-926-7677; thepopsorchestra.org

Hermitage Cross Arts Collaborative

Composer Lizzie Hagstedt and dancer/choreographer Jessica Obiedzinski of Sarasota Contemporary Dance share selections from new work they have created as fellows at the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Presented by the Hermitage with Asolo Repertory Theatre (where one of Hagstedt’s shows was presented in a virtual production), Sarasota Contemporary Dance and The Bay Sarasota. 5 p.m. Nov. 14, The Bay Sarasota, 1055 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. $5 registration required. hermitageartistretreat.org

The Tobias Quartet, featuring alums of the Perlman Music Program in Shelter Island, N.Y., performs a concert for the Perlman program in Sarasota.

Tobias Quartet

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast features alumni of the program’s founding residency on Shelter Island in New York with performances by the Tobias Quartet. The four musicians initially met at the Perlman program, reunited at Juilliard and created their ensemble in 2021 at the Music from Angel Fire Festival in New Mexico in 2021. It is the first of a series of programs featuring PMP alumni throughout the season. 7 p.m. Nov. 15, McGuire Hall, Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $20. Also, 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Green at UTC, 125 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. Free. chairs will be provided. Perlmansuncoast.org

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Florida Studio Theatre opens its 50th season with a new production of the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman hit musical adapted from a Roger Corman film about an awkward clerk in a flower shop who discovers an intriguing plant that turns out to be a blood-hungry man-eater. Sean Daniels directs. Nov. 15-Jan. 7. Florida Studio Theatre, Gompertz Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. $29-$49. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

Hermitage Sunsets @ Benderson Park

Playwrights Terry Guest, author of “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” and James Anthony Tyler, winner of the third Horton Foote Playwriting Award, will share selections from their work and talk about their creative processes during this Hermitage Artist Retreat sunset program at Nathan Benderson Park. Presented with the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Urbanite Theatre. 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Benderson Family Finish Tower, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $5 registration required. hermitageartistretreat.org

Sunset Serenade

Three winners of the Artist Series Concerts 2023 Statewide Vocal Competition join together for a sunset program at Selby Gardens. Bass-baritone Justice Miguel Yates joins with sopranos Kaylan Hernandez and Grace Lauther, and pianist Joseph Holt for a program featuring art songs, arias, duos from Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” and African-American spirituals. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. $40. 941-306-1200; artistseriesconcerts.org

‘Revisit’

The Booker High School VPA dance program presents ‘Revisit,” which uses dance to explore where we’ve come from, what we’ve done and where we should be going. 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. $15, $5 for students. bookervpa.com

Congo Jazz Band

A piece of theater in the style of a concert of Congolese music by Les Francophonies, written by Mohamed Kacimi and directed by Hassane Kassi Kouyaté. The show speaks to issues of resource extraction, colonialism and more. In the Congo, music was taken over by dictators and used by revolutionaries for change. It is presented in French with English supertitles. Kouyaté will take part in an Artist Talk at 11 a.m. Nov. 15. Performances Nov. 16-18. Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $30-$40. 941-360-7399; ringling.org

A scene from a 2021 digital performance of Paul Taylor’s “Company B,” which The Sarasota Ballet will perform live in November.

‘Conflicted Beauty’

The Sarasota Ballet goes to war for a triple bill that includes the company premiere of Edwaard Liang’s “The Art of War,” set to music by Michael Torke. Liang has said his 2015 piece is “about controlling chaos.” It is paired with Frederick Ashton’s “Dante Sonata," which was created during the opening phases of World War II and set to music by Franz Liszt, and Paul Taylor’s popular and jazzy “Company B,” which was built around songs by the Andrews Sisters. Nov. 17-18. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $35-$125. 941-359-0099; sarasotaballet.org

‘A Symphony Fantastic’

The Venice Symphony marks the start of its 50th anniversary season with a weekend of concerts featuring Hector Berlioz’s “Symphony Fantastique.” Music Director Troy Quinn leads the program, which highlights guest artist Andrew Bain, principal horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He will perform a solo of composer Eric Ewazen’s Concerto for Horn and String Orchestra. Nov. 17-18, Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Way, Venice. $39-$71. 941-207-8822; thevenicesymphony.org

‘Expressions’

The new Azara Ballet makes its debut with a program of four short contemporary ballets. The company was founded by dancers Kate Flowers (artistic director) and Martin Roosaare (associate artistic director) with a mission to “uplift people through dance.” The opening program features “Divine Serenity” by Leiland Charles set to music by Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee; “Lost & Found,” choreographed by Roosaare, “Resilience” created by Flowers and Roosaare; and “Symphony” choreographed by Joshua Stayton. 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, State College of Florida. $32-$35. azaraballet.org/performances

‘Caesar’

A collaboration between Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota and Key Chorale, features the Key Chorale Chamber Singers and Booker High VPA Choir, joining violinist Alexander Markov performing his original composition “Caesar.” The concert, which also features Markov’s violinist parents Marina and Albert Markov, will include Paul Halley’s “Untraveled Worlds” and Ola Gjeilo’s “Lux Beata Trinitas.” 4 p.m. Nov. 18. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota. $40-$60. 941-306-1200; artistseriesconcerts.org

‘Crazy for You’

Ken Ludwig has updated the script for this Tony-winning musical that was adapted from George and Ira Gershwin’s “Girl Crazy” with a score that includes “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Embraceable You” and “Nice Work if You Can Get It.” Denis Jones, who choreographed Broadway’s “Tootsie” and “Holiday Inn,” returns as director and choreography. The musical is about a wealthy bachelor who is sent by his domineering mother to foreclose on a theater in Deadrock, Nevada, only to fall in love with the owner’s daughter and realize his dream of becoming a song and dance man. Nov. 18-Jan. 4, Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $35-$98. 941-351-8000; asolorep.org

‘The True Story of Eve’

The work of author and multimedia artist Michele Oka Doner is featured in the exhibition “The True Story of Eve,” which includes a selection of sculptures and work on paper that reflect on climate and ecology. Doner is known for creating work that touches on the natural world. Nov. 18-June 2, The Ringling Monda Gallery, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700; ringling.org

‘A Soldier’s Tale’

Music and drama combine in Igor Stravinsky’s theatrical work “A Soldier’s Tale,” about a soldier who trades his magic violin to the devil in exchange for knowledge about the future. This Sarasota Orchestra Chamber Soiree features music and dramatic narration and is directed by Logan Gabrielle Schulman. The cast of actors includes Casey Murphy as the narrator, Amber McNew as the devil, 23 Alejo-Barbic as the soldier and Raychel Ceciro as the princess. 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $42-$52. 941-953-3434; sarasotaorchestra.org

Artist Judy Pfaff, whose “ar.chae.ol.o.gy” was displayed at the Pamela Salisbury Gallery in Hudson, New York, is creating her largest installation since 2017 for the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College.

‘Picking Up the Pieces’

The Sarasota Art Museum features an exhibition of work by Judy Pfaff, a multimedia artist who is considered a pioneer of installation art for more than 50 years. “Picking Up the Pieces” is her largest installation since 2017 and the museum says it “will defy boundaries, mixing painting, sculpture and architecture.” The site-specific installation expresses her concern about climate change and social issues and offers a response to the impact of Hurricane Ian, which hit Southwest Florida in 2022. Nov. 19-March 24. Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-309-4300; sarasotaartmuseum.org

Ligeti’s 100th

ensembleNEWSRQ marks the 100th birthday of Hungarian-Austrian composer György Ligeti, with three of his pieces, including his “Etudes” and Trio for Horn, Violin and Piano performed by pianist Han Chen. The program also includes Ligeti’s Cello Sonata (to be performed by Natalie Helm), along with Viet Cuong’s 2014 composition “Wax and Wire” and Stacy Garrop’s 2020 “Slipstream.” Clarinetist Bharat Chandra also performs. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota. $25, $10 for a livestream. Ensrq.org

‘A Tuna Christmas’

A holiday-themed sequel to the enduring hit “Greater Tuna,” in which a couple of actors play all the characters and share stories about life in the third-smallest town in Texas. In this version, a local production of “A Christmas Carol” is threatened by unpaid electric bills, and people in the community do what they can to see that traditions continue. Nov. 20-Dec. 17. The Sarasota Players, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 1130, Sarasota. $28-$30, $13 for students. 941-365-2494; theplayers.org

‘She Loves Me’

This 1960s musical is all about romance and missed connections. It’s about two co-workers in a perfumerie who think they can’t stand one another, but are actually in love, based on the secret correspondence they carry on in their off hours. It features a score by “Fiddler on the Roof” creators Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joe Masteroff, who also wrote “cabaret.” The original story inspired the films “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Nov. 20-Dec. 17, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave., West, Bradenton. $38. 941-748-5875; manateeperformingartscenter.com

A scene from the 2022 Florida Studio Theatre Children’s Theatre production of “Deck the Halls.”

‘Deck the Halls’

Florida Studio Theatre presents the 2023 edition of its Children’s Theatre’s annual celebration of the holiday season, with sketches, new songs and stories about what makes Christmas, Hanukkah and more special in the Sarasota area. Saturdays and select Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Florida Studio Theatre Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $10. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

‘Wintertide’

Key Chorale joins with members of The Sarasota Ballet Studio company for a program that highlights the feel and sounds of the winter season. It includes Conrad Susa’s “Carols and Lullabies,” which blends Spanish and Mexican carols, and John Rutter’s choral cycle “When Icicles Hang.” Classical guitarist Paul Moeller is a guest performer. 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $20-$55, $10 for college students and free for students younger than 18. 941-552-8768; keychorale.org

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’

Canadian musician, singer and songwriter Bryan Adams partnered with songwriter Jim Vallance to turn the hit 1990 film “Pretty Woman” into a Broadway musical. The film starred Richard Gere as a wealthy businessman who helps transform a Hollywood prostitute (played by Julia Roberts) into a more respectable and glamorous companion. Channing Weir, who grew up performing in Sarasota area theaters, is featured in the touring show’s ensemble. Nov. 27-28, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $70-$115. 941-263-6799; vanwezel.org

‘The Christmas Express’

Life seems to get better around the Holly Railway station after Leo Tannenbaum shows up out of nowhere just before Christmas Eve. Suddenly, the station manager, Hilda, no longer feels like it’s the most hopeless place in the world. An old radio comes back to life, carolers sound better than ever and the small town captures the Christmas Spirit. Is that all because of Leo? That’s one of the questions in this holiday-themed play by Pat Cook and directed by Carol Warren at the Lemon Bay Playhouse. Nov. 29-Dec. 17, Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, $25, $20 students, 941-474-9610; lemonbayplayhouse.com

A scene from the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s original revue “Joyful! Joyful!”

‘Joyful! Joyful!’

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents the return of Nate Jacobs’ 2021 original revue that mixes traditional holiday tunes, gospel-flavored classics and dancings that represent different cultural traditions. It provides a showcase for students from the company’s Stage of Discovery program. Nov. 29-Dec. 30, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. $20-$48. 941-366-1505; westcoastblacktheatre.org

‘Take it to the Limit’

Florida Studio Theatre’s cabaret series explores the music of 1970s rock ‘n’ roll rebels, including the Allman Brothers Band, Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. A cast will be performing such hits as “When Will I Be Loved,” “Ramblin’ Man,” “Landslide” and “Hotel California.” Nov. 29-April 7. Florida Studio Theatre Goldstein Cabaret, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $18-$39. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

Oboe and Clarinet

Sang Yoon Kim, principal clarinet of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Christine Kim, principal oboe of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, join with pianist Joseph Holt for an Artist Series Concert and luncheon. Christine Kim also served as guest principal oboe for the Sarasota Orchestra for two seasons. They will be performing trios and sonatas. 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota. $68. 941-316-1200; artistseriesconcerts.org

Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Spanish Point

Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts a panel discussion on the state of the arts in Florida and how the political divide impacts the artists who live and work in the state. Presented in association with Manasota Chapter of Association for the Study of African American Life, it features theater director and administrator Nataki Garrett, former artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Tony Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy and David Wilkins local chapter president of ASALH. 5 p.m. Nov. 30, Historic Spanish Point, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. $5 registration. hermitageartistretreat.org

SCD & WBTT

Sarasota Contemporary Dance opens its 18th season, dubbed “Exhale,” as it continues its collaborations with other organizations. This program brings together the dancers with artists from the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe with original dance routines designed to inspire and create joy. Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $20-$55. 941-260-8485; sarasotacontemporarydance.org

Continuing

Lemon Bay Playhouse

In Monk Ferris’ comical mystery “Let’s Murder Marsha,” happy housewife Marsha is letting her love of murder mysteries get to her head. When she overhears plans for a surprise birthday party and thinks she’s going to be a victim. Through Nov. 5 at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. $25, $20 for students. 941-474-9610; lemonbayplayhouse.com

Manatee Players

A musical comes to life in a small apartment in “The Drowsy Chaperone” as a lonely, musical-loving man plays a recording of one of his favorite cast albums from the 1920s in this Manatee Players production.. Rodd Dyer plays the Man in Chair and Cory Boyas directs and choreographs. Through Nov. 5. Manatee Performing Arts Center, Stone Hall, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $38. 941-748-5875; manateeperformingartscenter.com

Art Center Sarasota

Four new exhibitions kick off the Art Center Sarasota season, including Randy Globus' "Personifications"; Clifford McDonald’s “Soundtrack”; Zach Gilliland’s “Agglutinated Moments” and the juried show “Storytelling: A Visual Narrative.” Through Nov. 11. 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-365-2032; artsarasota.org

Venice Theatre

The creepy and kooky “Addams Family” are back on stage in Andrew Lippa’s musical based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The production continues through Nov. 12 in the Raymond Center. In the Pinkerton Theatre, actor and playwright Jeff Daniels’ comedy “Pickleball,” which touches on the nation’s obsession with the growing sport, continues through Nov. 19. 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115; venicetheatre.org

Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre’s 10th season opens with the regional premiere of Adam Rapp’s recent Broadway drama “The Sound Inside” about the relationship between a Yale University creative writing professor (played by Vicki Daignault) and one of her brilliant students (Evan Stevens) and a request that challenges their bond and his abilities. Through Dec. 3, Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. $42, $28 for those under 40 and $5 for students. 941-321-1397; urbanitetheatre.com

Florida Studio Theatre

In addition to “Little Shop of Horrors,” Florida Studio Theatre continues its cabaret show “Up on the Roof,” featuring music by songwriters who emerged from the iconic Brill Building, including Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Burt Bacharach, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Through Feb. 4. The FST Improv troupe continues with “Out of Bounds” on Saturdays in Bowne’s Lab through Nov. 25. 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

Sarasota Art Museum

Sarasota Art Museum presents “Embodied Memories, Ancestral Histories,” an exhibition of work by Cuban-born artist Juana Valdés. It explores her Caribbean identity, Cuban roots and African ancestry. “Contemporary/Traditional” is an exhibition of glass work from the impressive collection of Richard and Barbara Bass from the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Through Feb. 11. 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-309-4300; sarasotaartmuseum.org

The Ringling

Several shows continue at The Ringling. “Friar with a Gold Earring” explores a rare portrait by the Italian Baroque painter Guercino (Giovanni Francesco Barbieri), which the museum acquired in 2015. Through Jan. 7. “500 Years of Italian Drawings from the Princeton University Art Museum,” featuring 95 works from the late 15th century to early 20th century, continues through Jan. 21. “Working Conditions,” an exploration of labor seen through the lens of photographers, continues through March 3. “Mountains of the Mind: Scholars’ Rocks from China and Beyond” continues through June 23. “As long as there is sun, as long as there is light” continues through Jan. 7. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700; ringling.org

