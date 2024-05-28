Here are 5 Wisconsin flea markets to check out this summer

The South Milwaukee Downtown Market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Flea market season is here and vendors across Wisconsin have goods ready for you to purchase at an affordable price.

Here's what you need to know for flea market season this summer whether you're a customer or vendor.

Did we miss any flea markets you'd like for us to include? Email Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern reporter, Chesnie Wardell at CWardell@gannett.com.

South Milwaukee Downtown Market

Find yourself browsing through the South Milwaukee Downtown Market as its flea market will be kicking off soon. This outdoor street market will not only have farmer merchants, but expect to see several arts and crafts sellers present too, said Tony Bloom, the market manager of South Milwaukee Downtown Market and owner of Tony the Candyman.

Bloom explained how two years ago the market moved locations and now includes renovations such as a bandshell, concession stands, and bubblers.

Music will be played every week during market hours and the first band to play will be the American Graffiti Band.

When: Every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, May 30 and will run through Thursday, October 3.

Where: 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee

Admission and parking: Free and pets are allowed.

Vendors: Click here to view the 2024 summer application if you want to be a participating vendor. You must read the rules beforehand. Feel free to call Bloom for more information at 414-499-1568.

LGBT+/BIPOC vintage and goods market with 414Flea

414Flea is a vintage thrift market that has resellers and artists ready to sell their merchandise . Over 1,000 customers come to shop a day, according to organizers from 414Flea. With Pride month approaching in June, a special vintage and goods market will be dedicated to vendors and individuals in the LGBT+ and BIPOC community.

MaKenzie Huchthausen holds some of the clothing from her flea market named 414Flea on Friday, March 11, 2022. Huchthausen moved to Milwaukee less than a year ago and has started a successful flea market, connecting vintage resale shop owners from Milwaukee and across the state.

When: It will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

Where: Check it out on Milwaukee's south side at the Zócalo Food Park, 636 S. Sixth St.

Admission and parking: This is a free event and open to all.

Vendors: Applications are now closed, but some of the featured vendors during this event will be Tres Ojos, Rust and Bones Vintage, Silly Goose Vintage, Love U Candle, Mclovins Vintage, and Rose of Jericho

Union Grove Flea Market

Zurko Promotions is the organizer of the 2024 Union Grove Flea Market. Small businesses will gather for you to browse new and old items to buy.

When: Market hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22; Aug. 24; and Sept. 14

Where: Customers can go to the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

Admission and Parking: There will be a $2 charge upon your arrival; parking is free.

Vendors: Text 530-214 6577 for information on vending.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market

Reserve a full day for picking at the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market has been around since 1982 and has arrived with its 43rd season. Amy Nottestad is the owner of the market and is expecting approximately 8,000 customers to attend the outdoor and indoor event. These customers will shop for vintage and antiques like glassware, mid-century to modern decor, architectural pieces, and more. All items are original pieces that have never been recycled or repurposed; each one is from the 1970s or older, according to Nottestad.

When: Shoppers can go from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, Sunday Aug. 11, or Sunday Sept. 29.

Where: It will be held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn, Wisconsin

Admission and parking: A $5 admission fee will be charged and free parking will be at the main gate and at the East Market Street parking lot.

Vendors: Prices range from $100 to $130 for indoor or outside spaces. There will also be $10 table rentals. If interested in becoming a vendor, email nlpromotionsllc@gmail.com or call 414- 525-0820. More information here.

7 Mile Fair

The 7 Mile Fair is a family- owned business that's been running since 1961 in Caledonia, Wis. The indoor and outdoor market attracts customers from Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison and even the Chicago area. This flea market is known to be one of the largest in Wisconsin.

When: It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where: Customers can find this flea market on 2720 W. 7 Mile Rd.

Admission and parking: Children 11 and under are free; 12 and up must pay $3; and seniors 60 and up are charged $1 entry. However, there are online tickets that can be purchased for discounted prices. Parking is also free, but if you would like to a spot reserved for you, VIP parking tickets are $10.

Vendors: There will be a $10 registration fee charged to vendors. Prices vary for indoor and outdoor vending, click here. For more information on vending feel free to email 7milefair@execpc.com or call 262-835-2177.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 5 Wisconsin flea markets to visit in summer 2024 in, around Milwaukee