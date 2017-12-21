5 weird Disney films we never got to see

Making an animated classic takes a long time – and a lot of creative decision-making. Here are five fascinatingly different versions of famous Disney movies that almost came to pass, only to be consigned to the idea bin of history.

Elsa is a full-on baddie in ‘Frozen’

Disney had been trying to make a version of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale ‘The Snow Queen’ since the late 1930s, but every attempt had run aground. In 2008, the project was revived again and even had some cast – ‘Will & Grace’ star Megan Mullally was onboard as Elsa (then a flat-out villain) and Josh Gad, who did eventually play snowman Olaf in the finished film.

But the creative team always found the movie had one big problem – Elsa, the lead character, but also, basically, evil – just wouldn’t work. In early drafts of the script, she kidnapped Anna from the latter’s wedding and deliberately froze her heart, before spending the rest of the film stopping her from finding true love. One narrative had her attacking a city with an army of snowmen.

The breakthrough came when the filmmakers decided to make Elsa and Anna sisters and show how Elsa was instead a powerful woman overwhelmed by her gifts and then making Prince Hans the baddie. Throw in a bit of ‘Let it Go’ and the rest is history.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ without the tunes

Known as the ‘Purdum’ version – because of British directors Richard and Jill Purdum – this early take on the Oscar-winning movie had a lot in common with Jean Cocteau’s 1946 sober black-and-white adaptation.

There were no songs, the Beast’s enchanted objects have no faces or voices and there were disturbing scenes like the one in which the Beast brought back a deer he had killed and ate it like a wild animal.

The Purdums presented their teaser reel to Disney executives who hated it, arguing it didn’t fit into the Mouse House canon and beginning the process of hiring songwriters Alan Menken and Howard Ashman and turning the film (with new directors) into the iconic film it is today.

While a dark, dramatic take sounds less fun to watch, consider what could have happened. One early script included body-swapping, wizards and sharks being turned into henchmen for an evil prince.

‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ has less jokes and more Sting

