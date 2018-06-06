5 things to know this evening: 'A Star is Born' dazzles, Alice Marie Johnson will be pardoned, and David Cassidy's shocking confession

Good evening! Catch up on your news with our roundup of today’s top entertainment stories.

1. David Cassidy’s shocking confession

The Partridge Family star struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life and it’s something he apparently battled up until his death last year. In a new A&E documentary, Cassidy revealed he covered up his drinking by lying about being diagnosed with dementia. Read more >>

View photos David Cassidy in 2016. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) More

2. President Trump pardons Alice Marie Johnson

Trump is commuting the life sentence Johnson, a woman convicted of non-violent drug offenses whose cause was championed Kim Kardashian. The president and reality star met last week to discuss a possible pardon. Read more >>

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

3. Lady Gaga dazzles in A Star Is Born trailer

The trailer for the Bradley Cooper directed film — which he also stars in — dropped on Wednesday generating major buzz. It’s filled with original music sung by its two stars with Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, sparkling on-screen. Read more >>

View photos (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

4. Former Miss America has the last laugh

Mallory Hagan, who won the crown in 2013, also won the Democratic nomination in Alabama’s 3rd District advancing her bid for Congress. Last year, Hagan made headlines after derogatory, fat-shaming emails about her from the Miss America Organization CEO were released. Read more >>

View photos Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan in 2016. (Photo by Steve Mack/WireImage) More

5. Stranger Things star opens up about mental illness

David Harbour reveals he’s bipolar in a candid interview about mental health. The actor says at one point, his parents committed him to a mental asylum before his diagnosis. Read more >>

With a lot of laughter and acknowledgment of how pedestrian it is to be a part of the tribe nowadays. If someone you love still suffers shame about a diagnosis, or a fellow parent worries that their bipolar kid won’t be able to make it, our @WTFpod could soothe. Last 30mins❤️ https://t.co/hUjExm2ukg — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) June 5, 2018

