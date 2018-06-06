    5 things to know this evening: 'A Star is Born' dazzles, Alice Marie Johnson will be pardoned, and David Cassidy's shocking confession

    1. David Cassidy’s shocking confession

    The Partridge Family star struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life and it’s something he apparently battled up until his death last year. In a new A&E documentary, Cassidy revealed he covered up his drinking by lying about being diagnosed with dementia. Read more >>

    David Cassidy in 2016. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

    2. President Trump pardons Alice Marie Johnson

    Trump is commuting the life sentence Johnson, a woman convicted of non-violent drug offenses whose cause was championed Kim Kardashian. The president and reality star met last week to discuss a possible pardon. Read more >>

    3. Lady Gaga dazzles in A Star Is Born trailer

    The trailer for the Bradley Cooper directed film — which he also stars in — dropped on Wednesday generating major buzz. It’s filled with original music sung by its two stars with Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, sparkling on-screen. Read more >>

    (Photo: Warner Bros.)

    4. Former Miss America has the last laugh

    Mallory Hagan, who won the crown in 2013, also won the Democratic nomination in Alabama’s 3rd District advancing her bid for Congress. Last year, Hagan made headlines after derogatory, fat-shaming emails about her from the Miss America Organization CEO were released. Read more >>

    Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan in 2016. (Photo by Steve Mack/WireImage)

    5. Stranger Things star opens up about mental illness

    David Harbour reveals he’s bipolar in a candid interview about mental health. The actor says at one point, his parents committed him to a mental asylum before his diagnosis. Read more >>

