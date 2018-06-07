5 things to know this evening: Lil Wayne free to release new music, 'How to Train Your Dragon' trailer drops, and Walker Hayes shares heartbreaking news



The heartbreaking reason Walker Hayes missed the CMT Music Awards

The "You Broke Up With Me" singer revealed he and his wife are mourning the loss of their newborn child. "It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven," Walker writes.

The How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World trailer is here

The trailer for the final installment of the Dragon trilogy has just been released — and fans are loving it.

Lil Wayne settles lawsuits

The rapper has settled two lawsuits that have been holding up the release of Wayne's long-delayed Tha Carter V. Now that this three-year battle is nearing a conclusion, is a new album on the docket?

Kendra Wilkinson is “having a hard time” dealing with Hank Baskett divorce

The reality star has had a weird, wild week of tweeting — including her latest NSFW announcement. What's going on with her?

I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 6, 2018

Sister of Netherlands queen commits suicide

Inés Zorreguieta, the younger sister of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, has passed away at the age of 33. It's believed she committed suicide.

