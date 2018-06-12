5 things to know this evening: 'Avengers' movie smashes records, Jada Pinkett Smith shares mental health struggle, and Ariana Grande flashes ring

Good evening! Catch up on your pop-culture news with our roundup of today’s top stories.

1. Avengers: Infinity War crosses the $2 billion mark

No need to ask anyone if they've seen the latest installment of the Avengers franchise; it's safe to assume that they have. After just 48 days in theaters, Disney announced Tuesday that the movie has surpassed the $2 billion mark at the global box office — a feat that only three others films have accomplished. Ever.

2. Jada Pinkett Smith shares mental health struggle

In the wake of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade's recent deaths by suicide, Jada Pinkett Smith shared some of her own struggles. The Girls Trip star revealed that she too once contemplated whether she wanted to go on with life.

3. John Travolta’s still got it

Kelly Preston, Travolta's wife of 27 years, gushed about her hubby on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She revealed that the best part of being married to him — well, one of the best parts — is the dancing. No surprise there!

4. Ariana Grande’s engagement ring has been spotted

Look very closely at this photo of the singer, taken with Super Bowl "Selfie Kid" Ryan McKenna, at Wango Tango on June 2. Notice anything sparkly on Grande's finger? TMZ reports that the custom-made ring Pete Davidson gave Grande cost $93,000.

5. Kendra Wilkinson posts sexy selfie

As she turned the 33, the newly single reality star joked about her relationship status in a series of social media posts. She filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett in April.

Thanks for reading! Come back tomorrow morning for your a.m. pop culture roundup.