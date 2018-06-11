5 things to know this evening: Ariana Grande reportedly engaged, IHOP becomes IHOb, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z get personal

Good evening! Catch up on your pop-culture news with our roundup of today’s top stories.

1. Ariana Grande is reportedly engaged

Less than two weeks after confirming her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Grande is set to marry him, according to multiple reports. “It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time,” a source told People. Read more>>

2. IHOP becomes IHOb

The International House of Pancakes has revealed why it flipped the last letter in its name earlier this month. Selena Gomez’s beloved eatery now wants to be known for its burgers, hence the temporary name change. (Understandably, burger chain Wendy’s is not happy about the news.) Read more>>

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

3. Beyoncé and Jay-Z share intimate photos

Fans who’ve nabbed merchandise from the couple’s “On the Run II” tour are sharing the never-before-seen photos in the tour book. They’re pretty personal but, um, not for the family photo album. Read more>>

4. Nicki Minaj drops new song

The rapper has released “Rich Sex,” a new song with Lil Wayne. Earlier on Monday, Minaj also shared the news that she’ll be embarking on the “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with Future in September. Read more>>

5. Anthony Bourdain’s estranged wife speaks out

Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who married the late celebrity chef in 2006 and separated from him in 2016, shared a photo of the couple’s 11-year-old daughter performing, alongside a short, heartbreaking message to her husband. The two never finalized their divorce, so Ottavia is Bourdain’s next of kin. Read more>>

