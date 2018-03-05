5 things you didn't see at the 2018 Oscars: Our insider report

When it comes to the Oscars, so much of the action inside the Dolby Theatre takes place when the cameras aren’t rolling. From Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone redefining #FriendshipGoals to Adam Rippon’s scene-stealing outfit, here are five things you didn’t see on TV during Sunday night’s 90th Academy Awards.

Jimmy’s jokes land.

The audience was clearly behind host Jimmy Kimmel during his opening monologue, with the A-list crowd enjoying his balance of silly and sweet. However, there was a distinct chill in the room at the mention of Harvey Weinstein. A handful of the disgraced producer’s alleged victims were inside the Dolby, including Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, who arrived together. It looked like the Weinstein reference was about to go south, but mentions of #Time’sUp, #MeToo, and the March for Our Lives got big pops — as did Jordan Peele, Lupita Nyong’o, and any mention of Black Panther.

J.Law has a Stage 5 clinger.

The Oscar winner was holding court with Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer at the bar on the main floor when she attracted the unwanted attention of a mystery man. This creeper started making advances and wouldn’t stop, with it getting so bad that Stone grabbed Jennifer Lawrence’s hand and led her away. Lawrence snarked at him, “I get chiropractic adjustments!” as she made a beeline out of there. The guy kept following her, so security had to step in to shoo him away. Once that was defused, the actress headed back inside the theater, but not before hugging Woody Harrelson. As they broke away from each other, she called to him, “I’ll text you!” She was also stopped by Margot Robbie who looked her up and down, and said, “Look at you! What is this sexy thing?” while admiring her dress. We think J.Law appreciated Robbie’s admiration more than the creep’s.

Margot Robbie had some issues with her Chanel dress. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Margot has a wardrobe malfunction.

While hanging at the downstairs bar, the Best Actress nominee contended with a slight dress issue. Some of the beads on the bodice of her dress started coming loose, so she was forced to do a fast fix, tucking them into the top of her gown while she chatted away with her I, Tonya co-star (and Best Supporting Actress winner) Allison Janney. Eventually, one of the straps popped off, but Robbie tracked down a sewing kit and repaired it herself. Talk about multitasking!

Adam’s look puzzles the older crowd.

Figure skater Adam Rippon has one of the more fashion-forward outfits, with one older gentleman remarking about Rippon’s “modern suspenders” when the Olympic medalist passed by. We later shared that comment with Rippon, who had a good laugh over it, saying, “I love it!” Rippon is happy to be following up his trip to South Korea with a trip to Los Angeles. “I’m so excited. I’m having a lot of fun,” he told Yahoo. “I think it’s going to be a really good night. I’m looking forward to all of it!”

People freak for Peele, del Toro, and McDormand.

Remember when we said any mention of Jordan Peele got big cheers from the crowd? Imagine what the room was like when he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out. The entire theater exploded. Everyone from attendees to staffers jumped up and down, whooped and clapped when his name was read. Although Peele lost out on Best Director to Guillermo del Toro, the latter was a crowd favorite, too. People were screaming their love for him, jumping to their feet and stomping around. Del Toro didn’t just win Best Director, he won the audience. However, it was Best Actress winner Frances McDormand who really brought the house down. The crowd reaction to her acceptance speech was so raucous that you couldn’t hear her speak after a while.

