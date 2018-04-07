5 things you didn’t know about ‘The Sandlot’ including casting changes, legal battles, and the story behind James Earl Jones’s character

The Sandlot was not exactly a home run upon its release in 1993. You could say many critics and audiences at the time felt it was a bit of an L7 weenie. Yet, over the intervening years, the baseball comedy has become a must-see multigenerational family classic that will probably be loved for-ev-er. Yahoo Entertainment sat down with the boys of summer as well as their director, David Mickey Evans, to talk about some things even the movie’s biggest fans might not have known about the film, which marks its 25th anniversary this week.

1. James Earl Jones’s character is pure fiction.

James Earl Jones appeared in a brief but memorable role as Mr. Mertle, a blind and retired Negro League ballplayer. Towards the end of the film, Tom Guiry (Smalls) looks at a photo of Mertle alongside two real New York Yankee legends, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. For years, fans have assumed that James Earl Jones’s character was based on a real ballplayer. The answer is no. Mertle’s backstory was created after Jones was cast.

“Mr. Mertle was not written with any specific ethnicity or anything like that,” said director David Mickey Evans. “We didn’t know who to cast and [assistant director Bill Elvin, who worked on Field of Dreams] said, ‘Why don’t we get James Earl Jones?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, fat chance, we’re never going to get James Earl Jones.'”

Given that The Sandlot is set in 1962, the filmmakers had to tweak the Mertle character to reflect baseball’s segregated history. “An African-American, in reality, would never have been playing with Babe Ruth in those particular years,” Evans added. “We did a quick polish [on the script] and the rest is history.”

2. Sandlot co-writer Robert Gunter came up with the classic line “You’re killing me, Smalls.”

Evans credits his writing partner, Robert Gunter, with a line so popular that people sometimes don’t realize where it came from. “I fell out of my chair while we were writing it and I said, ‘Man that is hysterical.'”

While Patrick Renna (Ham) nailed the line reading in the final cut, Evans said the young actor needed coaching on getting the proper inflection. Even when that was settled, it still required nine takes to get a usable version because of the “goofballs busting up” every time he said it.

The cast of The Sandlot as they appeared in 1993. L-R: Patrick Renna (Ham), Victor DiMattia (Timmy), Shane Obedzinski (Repeat), Mike Vitar (Benny), Tom Guiry (Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Squints), Marty York (Yeah-Yeah), Grant Gelt (Bertram), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny), and James Earl Jones (Mr. Mertle). (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp/courtesy Everett Collection)

