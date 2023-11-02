5 things to do in Daytona, Flagler include Aquashella, DeLand Original Music Festival

November is here and with it the holiday season, which requires a lot of planning for parties and other festivities.

But before all that begins, Volusia-Flagler residents still have plenty of time to have fun during this weekend.

Here are some options for you to consider this week:

61st annual Halifax Art Festival

The Halifax Art Festival in Daytona Beach.

Considered one of the oldest festivals in Florida, the Halifax Art Festival draws nearly 30,000 guests across the state every year, according to organizers.

It features more than 200 artists offering a variety of artworks for guests to purchase or simply admire.

The event also features live music and food from festival vendors or at one of the bistros and restaurants along Beach Street.

To those driving to the event, it’s recommended to use the GPS address of 166 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach.

The Halifax Art Festival is free to the public and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The DeLand Original Music Festival

If your thing is live music, you’ll want to catch some of the 120 local and regional music acts performing at the DeLand Original Music Festival this weekend.

The event features 12 hours of live performances at venues throughout DeLand’s downtown business district along Woodland Boulevard from Rich to Howry avenues.

The event’s main stage will be outside in front of the historic Volusia County Courthouse on Indiana Avenue.

Genres include rock, jazz, blues, country, hip-hop, electronica, folk, Christian rock, metal, reggae, Americana, among others.

The event will also have an art show featuring the work of dozens of area artists as well as an assortment of other craft vendors, food trucks and a beer garden.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine.

Advance tickets are available online at ssa.cc or at Steve's Downtown Music in DeLand and Atlantic Sounds in Daytona Beach. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

‘Aquashella’ at the Ocean Center

‘Aquashella’ is what organizers describe as “the largest aquarium event in North America featuring the best of freshwater, saltwater, reptiles and aquatic art.”

It will feature hundreds of vendors displaying their artwork, as well as live aquariums with a variety of species for guests to check out.

“Aquashella is an event for all aquarium hobbyists from beginner to expert, or even people who don't have an aquarium who want to experience the wonders of aquariums and exotic pets,” according to organizers.

Ticket prices vary between $25-$85 if you buy them online, and between $30-$99 at the door. Admission for children ages 5 to 12 is $12 online or $18 at the door. Kids 4 and under are admitted free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach (101 N. Atlantic Ave.)

For information, visit aquashella.com/daytona.

‘The Music of John Williams’ – Peabody Auditorium

The Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach.

Most people will recognize much of the music composed by John Williams for movies like “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “Jurassic Park.”

But to hear it live, performed by an orchestra, is a unique opportunity.

Attendees can enjoy “iconic film scores performed live, including music from all three 'Star Wars' trilogies, 'Jurassic Park,' 'Jaws' and much more,” according to organizers.

“This fast-paced, fun-packed program explores the genius of this legendary film composer and transforms Peabody Auditorium into ‘a galaxy far, far away.’”

The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, led by Kevin Fitzgerald, will perform.

The performance is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach (600 Auditorium Blvd.).

For information and advance tickets, visit peabodyauditorium.org or call 386-671-3462.

Veterans Day 'White Table Ceremony' – Palm Coast

Ahead of Veterans Day next week, the Flagler County Public Library is hosting an event to pay tribute to those who served.

The event will “honor the POW/MIAs from all wars,” according to the library.

“The POW/MIA Honor Guard detachment of the 157 Air Force ROTC at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will perform the ceremony.”

The ceremony is open to the public and will run from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 5 things to do in Daytona, Flagler include Halifax Art Festival