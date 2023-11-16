5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend

Nov. 16—Winter has undeniably arrived. And with it are winter activities. The Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association is showing off its new digs Saturday with an open house. If indoor winter activities are more your vibe, there are plenty of options. Music from the Spenard Song Circle and Flosstradamus are on the calendar. There's also the opening weekend of a locally produced play and, if you're feeling feisty, a roller derby showdown.

Tartuffe

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Cyrano's Theatre Company, 3800 DeBarr Rd.

This play dates back to the 17th century, a comedy written by Molière that's one of the best known satires of the stage. Produced by Cyrano's, the story focuses on classic characters Tartuffe, Elmire and Orgon. This production is directed by Teresa K. Pond. Tickets start at $30.

Flosstradamus

9 p.m. Friday, Williwaw Social, 609 F St.

To celebrate Showdown Productions' 10th anniversary, they are bringing back the first artist they booked in 2013. Flosstradamus started out as a DJ duo and was a major instigator of EDM trap music. Now made up of DJ Curt Cameruci, Flosstradamus returns to the state with special guests Had Dat. Tickets are $29.99.

Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association Open House and Fundraiser

1-4 p.m. Saturday, 4800 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Ave.

The Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association began in 1949 with races at the Park Strip downtown. In 1956 it voted to purchase land on Tudor Road, which has been its home for decades. In 2021, work began on the new Tozier Track Trailhead and clubhouse right up the street on MLK Avenue. Saturday, they welcome the public to the new location with a presentation that will be mostly outside, so dress for the temperatures.

4th Annual Brewery Brawl: Live Roller Derby

6-9 p.m. Saturday, O'Malley Sports Pavilion, 11051 O'Malley Centre Dr.

Rage City Roller Derby presents a battle sponsored by two Anchorage breweries: Double Shovel Cider and Ravens Ring Brewing. Skaters from across the state will be participating, and of course there is a beer garden featuring beverages from both businesses. There will also be giveaways and a big halftime show. Tickets range from $12 for adults to $5 for children ages 5-12. Season tickets are also available for purchase.

Spenard Song Circle

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Rage City Vintage, 3400 Spenard Rd.

Each month Anchorage musician Emma Hill brings together other Alaskans for a song circle in Spenard. The series "is meant to showcase songs, stories, and themes from the artists inspired in the moment by sharing energy and time with each other and the audience." This month's gathering features Hollis Bryan and Ric O'Shea. Tickets are $20.

Art opening

Cyrano's: Featuring Seward artist Dot Bardarson and her collection "Dot's Favorite Palette," Friday 5-7 p.m., 3800 Debarr Rd.

Check our online calendar for more event listings at adn.com/calendar.