5 Saturday Night Live Behind-The-Scenes Secrets You Didn’t Know
Pete Davidson hosted the return of Saturday Night Live, and his two surprise guests stole the show.
Pete Davidson hosted the return of Saturday Night Live, and his two surprise guests stole the show.
With a delayed start to the season, a somber cold open and a surprise appearance by Taylor Swift, it was anything but business-as-usual for Pete Davidson's debut as host of 'SNL.'
Pleading for restraint over revenge, 'Last Week Tonight" host Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Gaza.
The comic tells Jimmy Fallon he's been squirreling away unopened VHS tapes as an investment scheme.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The death toll over the weekend continued to rise after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7. The U.S. government said at least 30 Americans are among the 4,000 dead, with another 13 missing.
The Marlins overall went 220-266 during Ng's three seasons in charge.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on the NFL's Sunday action and fantasy happenings in Week 6.