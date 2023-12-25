5 Nicest WWE Superstars Ever

It’s that time of the year for WWE Superstars to get on the nice and naughty list. The company has a stacked coterie of babyfaces and heels which, if you’re new to pro wrestling, means good and bad guys.

These men and women are incredibly good at what they do, that is, causing suspension of disbelief. They are also some of the nicest people in the industry once you get to hear stories of their genuine goodness from fans and peers.

These are the five nicest WWE superstars ever:

Few have the ability to impact the lives of others around them the way Bray Wyatt did. The real-life Windham Rotunda was one of the most beloved WWE Superstars in and out of the ring. Wyatt’s ability to connect with million of fans around the world was incredible. Wyatt, as Braun Strowman recalls, “was kind to everyone”.

The Monster Among Men was recently on a tour to India when he recalled a beautiful story about his late friend. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Strowman said Wyatt paid for his food and hotel rooms during their road trips from Strowman’s early WWE days.

“When I got called up to the main roster, I didn’t have enough money to pay for my hotel rooms while we went on the road. So for the first month, Bray paid for everything for me. He bought me food, he paid for my hotel rooms, all that stuff, and I drove him around everywhere, and I learned from him.” (H/T Sportskeeda)

Big E is adored by fans and peers alike

Big E lives and breathes Power of Positivity. The former WWE Champion is one of the most adored members of the WWE locker room. Fans and peers alike came out in support of the big man when he went through his career-altering injury in 2022.

For those unaware, Big E landed on his head during a spot gone wrong on SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania 38. WWE stars met The New Day member in the hospital. He’s doing great on the road to recovery.

John Cena defined the PG era. The Cenation leader proudly carried the company for nearly a decade. Cena’s connection with fans, especially the younger generation, prompted WWE to call him their GOAT.

Cena is a class act in and out of the ring. He’s a huge supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and has granted more than 600 wishes through the organization. The Guinness World Record officially recognized his contributions in 2022.

Mick Foley has made stars out some of the biggest WWE names

Mick Foley is perhaps the most selfless wrestler/sports entertainer to ever step foot inside the squared circle. The Hardcore Legend is one of the nicest guys in the business. All who’ve worked with him have spoken highly of his character.

Though he’s put his body on the line for the business on multiple occasions, Foley’s biggest contribution to the industry may be his willingness to put others over. Some of the biggest names in the industry such as Triple H and Randy Orton owe big time to Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy.

Nobody has ever said a bad word about Rey Mysterio

The entire Mysterio family deserves flowers for being among the nicest people in the industry. Konnan revealed on his podcast that Dominik and Aalyah offered to donate their kidneys to K-Dawg for an emergency transplant.

Both Randy Orton and Edge have spoken highly of Rey Mysterio. The Viper told Logan Paul he wanted to make Rey proud when he stepped into the ring with his son Dominik on the November 27, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

