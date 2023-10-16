5 Celeb Kids Who Are Adults Now, In Case You Wanted To Feel Old Today
The early '00s WB lineup was unmatched...
The early '00s WB lineup was unmatched...
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: The company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.
Intel's 14th-gen desktop CPUs will hit 6GHz, just like its fastest 13th-gen chip.
Sunday in Week 6 brought with it another series of injuries and unexpected performances. Check out a few players who could help boost lineups in Week 7.
In Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple is discussing options for a cheaper Vision Pro headset that include dropping the external display and using an iPhone chip. It may also have lower resolution displays inside.
The Heisman Trophy odds have shifted dramatically after Week 7 of the college football season.
Early last week, I stumbled upon a blog post written by Amanda Peyton, who co-founded Braid, a startup marketing a shared wallet for friends and family to pool their money together for certain things such as a trip. Peyton was refreshingly candid about the demise of the company, which shut down last month. Problems with finding a sponsor bank set the company behind.
After nearly being finished, and completely battered in the first, Barboza won the final four rounds and scored a unanimous decision over Yusuff in a wildly entertaining slugfest.
Lexus teases another angle of EV concept for the Japan Mobility Show. There will be multiple concepts on display, and a VR driving simulator.
The drama that continues to play out on Capitol Hill has left Americans with plenty of questions — and here our reporters attempt to answer some of them.