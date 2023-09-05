5 Actors Who Refuse To Work With Each Other

Business TechCrunch

While it’s true that the last year in crypto has seen fraud, meltdowns, and layoffs that triggered sequential failures of crypto companies, that’s largely of those failed companies’ own making. As it stands, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), influenced by narrative gravity instead of the 30,000-foot view of the promise of blockchain technology, is regulating crypto aggressively through overreach and enforcement actions rather than contributing to thoughtful policymaking. Blockchains have created a new internet and crypto is a foundational layer to the future of global commerce and banking, communication, and individual ownership.