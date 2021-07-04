Check out these spectacular 4th of July TV sales — starting at just $120

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If Paul Revere were alive he'd be thundering across the fruited plain yelling "The markdowns are coming! The markdowns are coming!" (Photos: Yahoo Life)

The sun is shining, the temps are rising and the beach beckons. It's also summer blockbuster season at the multiplex. But, while we're thrilled at the prospect of getting back into an ice-cold movie theater, we're also digging the idea of movie nights at home, now that many of the latest releases are available to stream. First, of course, it helps to have a beautiful, state-of-the-art set. And guess what? Now’s a perfect time to get that new TV — the markdowns are unbeatable!

Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Target, Best Buy and more have 4th of July TV sales, and they're the bomb! So we’ve combed through the deals to find you the very best. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got just the right option for you.

See below for dazzling 4th of July deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more. Make your home a happy hub for sports, flick-fests and everything in between.

Here are the best 4th of July TV deals, by size:

Best 24- to 49-inch TV sales

No relaxation without representation! That's what we say. So step up and represent with this 24-inch HDTV for just $120. (Photo: Amazon)

This deal seems too good to be true...but it ain't! Amazon has one of its top-selling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $120.

Instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and so much more will soon be at your fingertips. Alexa is included in the remote, so browsing will be a snap. Shoppers are just as shocked by the quality of this TV as we are by this incredible price!

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size.... I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB-plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”

More 24- to 49-inch TV sales:

Best 50- to 55-inch TV sales

Hurry up and grab this 50-inch powerhouse soon...it Mai-sell out! (Photo: Amazon)

Get in on this 4th of July savings and score the incredibly popular Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV — Fire TV Edition on sale for just $360, down from $430. That's a savings of $70!

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. You'll get eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — a rarity at this price. There are three ports for hooking up a soundbar (for richer audio and clearer dialogue), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.

Amazon shoppers rave about this 4K TV. "...The picture was pristine right out of the box," raved a savvy shopper. "The sound quality is also much better than expected. Could hear things I've never noticed before with my previous TV. Setup was very simple. Extremely satisfied with this purchase!"

More 50- to 55-inch TV sales:

Best 65-inch TV sales

OMG! We're more than OK with an LG at this ridiculously low price. (Photo: Walmart)

In the 65-inch range, you're looking at a set suited for a large-ish living room or basement den. We've got you covered: LG’s wildly popular 65-inch NanoCell TV — on sale for $697, or $303 off at Walmart — goes way above and beyond the average 4K TV. NanoCell technology works with 4K resolution to deliver vibrant color and lifelike accuracy no matter what you watch. The high-tech display enhances contrast and black levels with local dimming controls across different zones of the LED backlight. Translation: You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

"This TV was well worth the wait, and leaps and bounds above our old set," shared a savvy Walmart shopper. "Color, size and frame rate are amazing. Picture...perfect...We have run it through its paces and it has not disappointed."

More 65-inch TV sales:

Best 70- to 82-inch TV sales

Declare your Independence from inferior home-entertainment with this ginormous set at a rock-bottom price. (Photo: Best Buy)

Of course, if you're a homeowner looking to outfit the family room for group viewing, you'll want — nay, need — to go big. Well, try this on for size: On sale for $680 (was $750), this Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has a massive 70-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution; vivid, bright colors and deep, dark black levels. That exceptional picture quality supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around.

Shoppers say this 4K TV is great for big broods. "...The whole family loves it, especially my husband," raved a five-star Best Buy reviewer. "He is so glad we got this! Both he and our son love gaming on this nice-sized TV. My daughter and I enjoy watching our shows. We are all pleased to say the least!"

This Series LED model is also Wi-Fi-enabled with smart-home support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby. Video-streaming capability is also baked into this cake. Translation: You won’t have to buy a separate device to watch Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+ and much, much more. You're ready to start binge-watching as soon as you turn it on.

More 70- to 85-inch TV sales:

