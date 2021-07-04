Check out these spectacular 4th of July TV sales — starting at just $120
The sun is shining, the temps are rising and the beach beckons. It's also summer blockbuster season at the multiplex. But, while we're thrilled at the prospect of getting back into an ice-cold movie theater, we're also digging the idea of movie nights at home, now that many of the latest releases are available to stream. First, of course, it helps to have a beautiful, state-of-the-art set. And guess what? Now’s a perfect time to get that new TV — the markdowns are unbeatable!
Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Target, Best Buy and more have 4th of July TV sales, and they're the bomb! So we’ve combed through the deals to find you the very best. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got just the right option for you.
See below for dazzling 4th of July deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more. Make your home a happy hub for sports, flick-fests and everything in between.
Here are the best 4th of July TV deals, by size:
Best 24- to 49-inch TV sales
This deal seems too good to be true...but it ain't! Amazon has one of its top-selling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $120.
Instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and so much more will soon be at your fingertips. Alexa is included in the remote, so browsing will be a snap. Shoppers are just as shocked by the quality of this TV as we are by this incredible price!
“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size.... I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB-plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”
More 24- to 49-inch TV sales:
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Insignia 39-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $280 (was $320), amazon.com
Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $270 (was $300), amazon.com
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $320 (was $370), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch Class Full HD LED Roku Smart TV, $218 (was $250), walmart.com
TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV, $348 (was $430), walmart.com
Hisense 43-inch H5580 Series Android TV, $280 (was $320), qvc.com
Furrion 43-inch Aurora Partial Sun 4K Outdoor TV, $1,200 (was $1,300), lowes.com
Best 50- to 55-inch TV sales
Get in on this 4th of July savings and score the incredibly popular Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV — Fire TV Edition on sale for just $360, down from $430. That's a savings of $70!
As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. You'll get eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — a rarity at this price. There are three ports for hooking up a soundbar (for richer audio and clearer dialogue), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.
Amazon shoppers rave about this 4K TV. "...The picture was pristine right out of the box," raved a savvy shopper. "The sound quality is also much better than expected. Could hear things I've never noticed before with my previous TV. Setup was very simple. Extremely satisfied with this purchase!"
More 50- to 55-inch TV sales:
LG 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (50UN7000PUC), $400 (was $420), target.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Roku TV, $400 (was $500), qvc.com
Vizio V-Series 58-inch 4K Smart TV (V585-J01), $530 (was $560), target.com
Hisense 55-inch Class U6G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV, $530 (was $550), bestbuy.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV, $700 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $400 (was $500), amazon.com
Samsung The Frame 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,100 (was $1,300), hsn.com
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $1,150 with on-page coupon (was $1,248), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $1,698 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Sony X80J 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $748 (was $800), amazon.com
Sony 55-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $750 (was $950), bestbuy.com
Sony 55-inch X950H 4K LED Android Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,400), walmart.com
Sony X90J 55-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Suncast 55-inch Outdoor Partial Shade 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $1,298 (was $1,499), walmart.com
Best 65-inch TV sales
In the 65-inch range, you're looking at a set suited for a large-ish living room or basement den. We've got you covered: LG’s wildly popular 65-inch NanoCell TV — on sale for $697, or $303 off at Walmart — goes way above and beyond the average 4K TV. NanoCell technology works with 4K resolution to deliver vibrant color and lifelike accuracy no matter what you watch. The high-tech display enhances contrast and black levels with local dimming controls across different zones of the LED backlight. Translation: You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.
"This TV was well worth the wait, and leaps and bounds above our old set," shared a savvy Walmart shopper. "Color, size and frame rate are amazing. Picture...perfect...We have run it through its paces and it has not disappointed."
More 65-inch TV sales:
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV, $997 (was $1,200), walmart.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV, $1,897 (was $4,000), walmart.com
LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS TV, $1,900 (was $2,200), bestbuy.com
LG QNED MiniLED 90 Series 65-inch Class 4K Smart NanoCell TV, $2,000 (was $2,200), lowes.com
LG C1 65-inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV, $2,100 (was $2,500), qvc.com
LG OLED65G7P 65-inch Signature OLED 4K Smart TV, $3,800 (was $4,000), hsn.com
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal Ultra HD LED Smart TV, $839 (was $999), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,050 (was $1,100), bestbuy.com
Samsung 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, $2,398 (was $5,500), amazon.com
Sony X80J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $898 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $900 (was $1,150), bestbuy.com
Sony 65-inch Class XBR65X800H 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV, $998 (was $1,300), walmart.com
Sony 65-inch Class Bravia XR X90J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,400 (was $1,800), bestbuy.com
Suncast 65-inch Outdoor Partial Shade 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $1,698 (was $1,998), walmart.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV, $698 (was $1,000), walmart.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD QLED Roku Smart TV, $900 (was $1,300), walmart.com
Best 70- to 82-inch TV sales
Of course, if you're a homeowner looking to outfit the family room for group viewing, you'll want — nay, need — to go big. Well, try this on for size: On sale for $680 (was $750), this Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has a massive 70-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution; vivid, bright colors and deep, dark black levels. That exceptional picture quality supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around.
Shoppers say this 4K TV is great for big broods. "...The whole family loves it, especially my husband," raved a five-star Best Buy reviewer. "He is so glad we got this! Both he and our son love gaming on this nice-sized TV. My daughter and I enjoy watching our shows. We are all pleased to say the least!"
This Series LED model is also Wi-Fi-enabled with smart-home support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby. Video-streaming capability is also baked into this cake. Translation: You won’t have to buy a separate device to watch Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+ and much, much more. You're ready to start binge-watching as soon as you turn it on.
More 70- to 85-inch TV sales:
LG 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (75UP7070PUD), $900 (was $1,000), target.com
LG NanoCell 80 Series 75-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, $1,400 (was $1,500), lowes.com
LG NanoCell 99 Series 75-inch 8K Smart Ultra HD NanoCell TV, $3,570 (was $5,000), hsn.com
LG 77-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS TV, $3,000 (was $3,300), bestbuy.com
Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $998 (was $1,200), walmart.com
Samsung 82-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,400 (was $1,700), bestbuy.com
Sony 75-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,350 (was $1,700), bestbuy.com
Sony 77-inch Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $3,500 (was $4,500), bestbuy.com
