These 4th of July video game sales just won't quit — and prices start at $5!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
During this, the post-4th of July weekend, let's turn our attention to another great pastime: Gaming. It’s no wonder we're such big fans. It’s a great escape: Immersing yourself in another world lets you take a break from this one, even when the sun's out and the temperature's up (sometimes especially then).
Lucky for you, there's never been a better time to load up on some new games. If you’re a committed player, chances are you’re ready for some fresh challenges. And if you’re new to it, well, now is the perfect time to give it a try.
We've rounded up the best extended gaming sales from retailers across the web, including Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more. Whether you have an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch or PC, this is the best time to save!
We sorted through the options to round up the best ways to play. Shop these next-level extended 4th of July gaming sales below:
Best Xbox sales
We found Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on sale for $35 (was $60). Yes, for 4th of July weekend, you can score the third installment of this wildly popular video game series for over 40 percent off.
This action/adventure game from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. An all-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds.
"Watch Dogs: Legion is so far the best Watch Dogs game in the entire franchise and it's only the third game so far," raved a delighted gamer and five-star reviewer. "I like how you can switch to play anyone else at any point, even though I am the kind of gamer that sticks with one person the entire game. I like how there is no battery or botnet limit this time and instead, they were replaced with the hacking having a time limit for certain things..."
This is a digital download, so you'll get to play instantly. No waiting for the delivery person with this baby!
Check out more Xbox sales below:
Xbox Series X/S
Madden NFL 21: Next Level Edition, $38 (was $70), amazon.com
The Falconeer: Day One Edition, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
Gods & Monsters, $24 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Gears Tactics, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Xbox One
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, $6 (was $20), amazon.com
The Sims 4, $5 (was $50), cdkeys.com
Madden NFL 21, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, $16 (was $40), gamestop.com
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, $13 (was $35), cdkeys.com
Minecraft, $10 (was $30), cdkeys.com
Marvel's Avengers, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, $16 (was $40), amazon.com
Resident Evil 2, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, $9 (was $15), amazon.com
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, $10 (was $20), gamestop.com
Best PlayStation sales
Well, this band of heroes needs no introduction. Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4 — on sale for just $25 at Walmart, down from $60 — finds "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" in San Francisco getting together to solve the mystery of a catastrophic accident. (No spoilers here.)
The city unwittingly blames the superheroes for the disaster and the team breaks up, only to re-assemble five years later when a young up-and-coming Avenger named Kamala Khan is on the verge of unmasking the real villain. Sounds enticing, we know. Play as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and Ms. Marvel unite to save the world!
Check out more PlayStation sales below:
Sony PlayStation 5
PlayStation Plus Membership (12 months), $39 (was $60), cdkeys.com
Playstation Plus Membership (three months), $20 (was $28), cdkeys.com
Outriders Day One Edition, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Immortals Fenyx Rising, $24 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, $29 (was $60), amazon.com
Godfall, $39 (was $70), amazon.com
Sony PlayStation 4
Snowrunner, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Predator: Hunting Grounds, $23 (was $40), amazon.com
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, $29 (was $40), amazon.com
The Pillars of The Earth, $29 (was $45), walmart.com
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, $34 (was $40), walmart.com
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, $20 (was $30), gamestop.com
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, $30 (was $40), gamestop.com
Super Street The Game, $11 (was $30), amazon.com
Madden NFL 21: MVP Edition, $29 (was $100), amazon.com
Fallout 4, $14 (was $30), amazon.com
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Gran Turismo: Sport Hits, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
Paw Patrol: On A Roll, $19 (was $30), amazon.com
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, $13 (was $30), gamestop.com
Best Nintendo Switch sales
What's more pulse-quickening than a mayhem-fueled thrill ride? A mayhem-fueled thrill ride at 60 percent off! In Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch, you’re tasked with stopping the Calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming ultimate power in the galaxy. Travel through new worlds and collect a whole arsenal of gadgets along the way.
This is the Legacy Edition, which includes all three games, DLC (downloadable content) packs with new missions and stories, and more loot and power-ups.
Check out more Nintendo Switch sales below:
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Carnival Games, $15 (was $40), amazon.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50 (was $60), walmart.com
Spyro Reignited Trilogy, $34 (was $40), walmart.com
Sid Meier's Civilization VI, $15 (was $60), amazon.com
Untitled Goose Game, $20 (was $35), gamestop.com
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath, $12 (was $20), gamestop.com
Just Dance 2021, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
BioShock: The Collection, $20 (was $50), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
Cooking Mama, $34 (was $40), walmart.com
Team Sonic Racing, $26 (was $40), walmart.com
Super Mario Party, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $24 (was $60), amazon.com
Mortal Kombat 11, $20 (was $25), gamestop.com
Best PC-gaming sales
If you're on a mission to up your gaming experience, don't forget to get yourself some state-of-the-art hardware too. On sale for $49 (was $100), this Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse (an Amazon’s Choice item) has the stellar tracking, speed and precision that’s perfect for beginner and pro gamers alike. What’s amazing is that it feels like using a wired mouse — there’s virtually no lag or latency that would ruin gameplay.
The mouse will deliver up to 50 hours of use per charge, which is more than enough time to complete just about any Final Fantasy adventure before needing more juice.
“This has been by far the best mouse I have ever owned, My last mouse was the NAGA, and the Mamba elite is a huge upgrade,” raved a delighted gamer. “The sensor is amazing!”
Check out more PC-gaming sales below:
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse, $50 (was $80), amazon.com
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds, $55 (was $100), amazon.com
Hallolure PC Gaming Keyboard, $22 (was $34), walmart.com
Cosmonic RGB Gaming Mouse Mat Pad, $25 (was $30), walmart.com
Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Noise Canceling mic, $15 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
SteelSeries Arctis 7 61505 Wireless Headset, $90 (was $180), eBay.com
HyperX Cloud Flight — Wireless Gaming Headset, $100 (was $140), amazon.com
Grand Theft Auto V, $30 (was $40), walmart.com
The Sims 4: City Living, $20 (was $50), walmart.com
Logitech 941-000121 G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel, $236 (was $400), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Whoa! Amazon just extended its epic 4th of July sales event — save up to 80 percent!
Surprise! Walmart just extended its massive 4th of July sale — save up to 80 percent
12 cool and quirky items that Amazon shoppers adore — still on sale for the 4th of July!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.