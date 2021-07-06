These 4th of July video game sales just won't quit — and prices start at $5!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Yes, it's summer, but 1) Sometimes it's raining out, and 2) Socially isolating isn't just for pandemics anymore! (Photo: Getty Images)

During this, the post-4th of July weekend, let's turn our attention to another great pastime: Gaming. It’s no wonder we're such big fans. It’s a great escape: Immersing yourself in another world lets you take a break from this one, even when the sun's out and the temperature's up (sometimes especially then).

Lucky for you, there's never been a better time to load up on some new games. If you’re a committed player, chances are you’re ready for some fresh challenges. And if you’re new to it, well, now is the perfect time to give it a try.

We've rounded up the best extended gaming sales from retailers across the web, including Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more. Whether you have an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch or PC, this is the best time to save!

We sorted through the options to round up the best ways to play. Shop these next-level extended 4th of July gaming sales below:

Best Xbox sales

London Bridge — all of London, actually — is falling down. Can you escape the apocalyptic madness? (Photo: Amazon)

We found Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on sale for $35 (was $60). Yes, for 4th of July weekend, you can score the third installment of this wildly popular video game series for over 40 percent off.

This action/adventure game from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. An all-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds.

"Watch Dogs: Legion is so far the best Watch Dogs game in the entire franchise and it's only the third game so far," raved a delighted gamer and five-star reviewer. "I like how you can switch to play anyone else at any point, even though I am the kind of gamer that sticks with one person the entire game. I like how there is no battery or botnet limit this time and instead, they were replaced with the hacking having a time limit for certain things..."

This is a digital download, so you'll get to play instantly. No waiting for the delivery person with this baby!

Check out more Xbox sales below:

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

Best PlayStation sales

Marvel's Avengers: the video game. Because, really, how many more times are you going to watch Black Widow? (Photo: Walmart)

Well, this band of heroes needs no introduction. Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4 — on sale for just $25 at Walmart, down from $60 — finds "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" in San Francisco getting together to solve the mystery of a catastrophic accident. (No spoilers here.)

The city unwittingly blames the superheroes for the disaster and the team breaks up, only to re-assemble five years later when a young up-and-coming Avenger named Kamala Khan is on the verge of unmasking the real villain. Sounds enticing, we know. Play as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and Ms. Marvel unite to save the world!

Check out more PlayStation sales below:

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 4

Best Nintendo Switch sales

Take a virtual trip to the border — what the hell, take three! (Photo: Walmart)

What's more pulse-quickening than a mayhem-fueled thrill ride? A mayhem-fueled thrill ride at 60 percent off! In Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch, you’re tasked with stopping the Calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming ultimate power in the galaxy. Travel through new worlds and collect a whole arsenal of gadgets along the way.

This is the Legacy Edition, which includes all three games, DLC (downloadable content) packs with new missions and stories, and more loot and power-ups.

Check out more Nintendo Switch sales below:

Best PC-gaming sales

Eek! The best, most high-performance wireless mouse you can buy. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're on a mission to up your gaming experience, don't forget to get yourself some state-of-the-art hardware too. On sale for $49 (was $100), this Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse (an Amazon’s Choice item) has the stellar tracking, speed and precision that’s perfect for beginner and pro gamers alike. What’s amazing is that it feels like using a wired mouse — there’s virtually no lag or latency that would ruin gameplay.

The mouse will deliver up to 50 hours of use per charge, which is more than enough time to complete just about any Final Fantasy adventure before needing more juice.

“This has been by far the best mouse I have ever owned, My last mouse was the NAGA, and the Mamba elite is a huge upgrade,” raved a delighted gamer. “The sensor is amazing!”

Check out more PC-gaming sales below:

