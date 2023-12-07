These 4K Projectors Will Instantly Improve Your Home Theater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

With more and more people turning to at-home streaming for all of their entertainment options, watching movies and TV shows demands your attention and sometimes a regular 4K TV just won’t do.

A great 4K projector can have some benefits that TVs just don’t, namely space. Most 4K projectors don’t take up much space compared to a TV, so when you’re finished watching a movie or TV show, you can actually reclaim some more space in your living room.

Also, a 4K projector can project streaming content larger than most 4K TVs, which cap out at only 85 inches. If you want to go big, then go with a 4K projector, which can project movies and TV shows up to a whopping 120 inches high.

Meanwhile, it’s important that your viewing room is fitted with the best technology so you can give each film the cinematic experience it deserves. Luckily, there have been immense advancements in 4K projectors.

From BenQ to LG and Epson to Samsung, here are the best 4k projectors to buy for the holidays.

BenQ HT4550i

The BenQ HT4550i 4K LED Smart Home Theater Projector offers up a sharp and bold 4K picture quality for vivid, bright and accurate color reproduction, as well as deep and dark black levels. It’s bright enough to use during the day, but it really shines for nighttime viewing. It can project digital images and video up to 120 inches on a wall or projection screen — that’s up to a whopping 10 feet high.

$2,799 $2,999 7% off

LG HU85LA Cinebeam

The LG HU85LA 4K Ultra HD Laser Cinebeam is an ultra short-throw projector, which means you don’t have to place it far away from a wall for it to project a large image. In fact, you can place it only a few inches from a wall and get up to 150 inches of video playback. It runs LG’s webOS to access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more, while it has HDR10 4K picture quality for bright and vibrant images with dark black levels.

$3,289.98 $4,999.99 34% off

Optoma UHD35

The Optoma’s new 4K gaming projector that delivers crisp, bright and sharp content for only $1,492.95, which is a total steal. The console features a tried-and-true 240 watt lamp which holds up well in daytime ambient light, while a .47-inch DLP 4K chip and XPR technology work together to create super-fast pixel shifting for ultra-clear resolution. Plus, the Optoma UHD35 touts an Enhanced Gaming mode feature that allows for an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate and an incredibly low input lag of 4.2 ms to give gamers a competitive edge.

$1,492.95

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K

You can’t go wrong with Epson for an at-home 4k theater experience. A three-chip projector design displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame with no “rainbowing” issues while pixel-shifting technology precisely controls each chip for high-resolution images from your favorite shows and movies. Best of all, the real-time analog-to-digital video processing allows for competitive gaming with little lag.

$1,499.99

Sony VW325ES

Sony’s most recent 4K projector is a groundbreaking addition to the technology company’s lineup. While its 1500 ANSI lumen brightness (designed for dark room theaters) and high-end ARC-F lens remain unchanged from prior models, the new console’s main addition is its inclusion of Sony’s new “X1 for projector” processing. The exclusive technology allow for two key features well worth the hefty price tag: dynamic HDR enhancer (a dynamic frame-by-frame improvement upon Sony’s tonal mapping) and Super Resolution Reality Creation (which uses object and pattern recognition to sharpen objects and eliminate digital noise).

$4,998

Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

Samsung is better known for their phones than the home cinema market but they came back with a bang in 2020 with the introduction of the Premiere flagship beamer. The luxury projector features an ultra-short throw design, 2800 lumens of laser-driven brightness, a powerful built-in audio system and support for the latest 4K and HDR picture quality. In addition to impressive technical functionality, the Premiere also boasts a sleek design with a gloss white finish, subtle connecting ports hiding on the wall-facing side and button-light smart controls.

$2,997.99

