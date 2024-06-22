40 Of The Absolute Funniest Tweets I've Seen In The Past Two Weeks
Hello, hello, hello!
I just thought I'd share my personal favorite tweets from the past few weeks that I favorited, even though public faves don't really exist anymore...
Enjoy!
1.
the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/l493rR5XsI
— Justin Credible (@GravySauceCream) June 17, 2024
2.
hating your friend's boyfriend is a lost art
— ruhi (@cuntpraxis) June 19, 2024
3.
— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) June 20, 2024
4.
When I walk in the Olive Garden pic.twitter.com/NltQKdh8nv
— John Rosenberger (@JohnJohnPhenom) June 20, 2024
5.
Notice how they had to use AI, wich means they couldnt find a crab sad about being made into sushi, alas, the crabs want to become rolls https://t.co/8RV1WdrFe2
— 🍎Anapple🍏🎼🏆🇨🇱 (@TurboAppleAna) June 18, 2024
6.
Holy shit my elevator goes to the philipines pic.twitter.com/RlimhENk2X
— shoujo .｡.:*☆ (@hnr004sei) June 18, 2024
7.
these should be hung everywhere https://t.co/4Rt0N87B3h pic.twitter.com/AmuRVeK74S
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) June 19, 2024
8.
🚨 they gentrified Cookie Crisp 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YDKCcVEq1s
— Raft ⚠️(they/them)⚠️ (@caitraft) June 12, 2024
9.
who tf is turning ? years old pic.twitter.com/TEcyAyHa9A
— camryn 🍉 (C0MMS OPEN) (@camrymel) June 9, 2024
10.
my friend scared a rat who tried to retreat into the subway grate but he was too chubby pic.twitter.com/vFqmuauFQ2
— normal guy (@CloudEnjoyer327) June 12, 2024
11.
She looks like she invented post-its https://t.co/8hvnQO3RhI
— mike oxsmol ray of light (@greetinghimeros) June 13, 2024
@mollyddickson/Twitter: @greetinghimeros
12.
I wonder if shampoo and conditioner are friends irl or if it’s purely professional
— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) June 14, 2024
13.
you've heard of neapolitan, now try napoleon https://t.co/q5mk6uTh9k
— Xy - bsky @xylaria.vg (@XylariaVG) June 11, 2024
14.
I just know they were saying “Damn, that’s crazy,” to him 37 times per day. https://t.co/EE0VjG9hbN
— Maicol 📺 (@michaelcollado) June 14, 2024
15.
high asf n i walk in my grandma house n she got a CD rack for da ramen 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qbcWbbRthu
— 5⭐️ bitch! (@HayahMichelle) June 15, 2024
16.
It's a convenience store with a pharmacy calm down https://t.co/chvy65dcre
— Cody (@AltHistCody) June 11, 2024
17.
I have to know who brought up Sister Act first pic.twitter.com/W34zFg15g2
— Alex Edelman (@AlexEdelman) June 15, 2024
Getty Images/Twitter: @AlexEdelman
18.
Landon Donovan let it go buddy… pic.twitter.com/p63Z3lxgD7
— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) June 17, 2024
19.
Sat in the waiting room at the vet and a lady just came walking in and goes “oh fuck, I’ve left the dog at home” 😂😂
— Nicholas Mullan (@NicholasMullan_) June 17, 2024
20.
The Cybertruck after one week in Chicago pic.twitter.com/3SHiZ26Yik
— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 16, 2024
21.
yes im studying for the BARBeachArt museumReally good time with my friends
— anand (@demon_squid) June 16, 2024
22.
I keep seeing people write “miss information” instead of “misinformation” and all I can picture when I read it is this pic.twitter.com/CSPpRiuX3f
— Grapie Deltaco 🇵🇷 (@grapiedeltaco) June 16, 2024
23.
— ✧ (@northstardoll) June 15, 2024
24.
25.
Okay gen x and elder millennials, here it is. Wait is over. https://t.co/nW5K3nh6ZZ
— Not Any Use (@NotAnyUse) June 10, 2024
26.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 11, 2024
27.
look what they took from us pic.twitter.com/yQj65kIFbs
— gaut (@0xgaut) June 11, 2024
28.
Upside down Phillies flag means that the homeowners refuse to accept the results of the 2022 World Series pic.twitter.com/sliRi6dG4A
— Lauren Vidas 🥨⚾️🍻 (@BroadAndMarket) June 10, 2024
29.
Bigfoot is real and he mentioned me on Facebook pic.twitter.com/yxJUi66Xml
— Teddu 🐈 (@diyfieri) June 10, 2024
30.
gay bartenders: pic.twitter.com/It2jwjLmW4
— ✌️ (@deejay_gray) June 11, 2024
31.
Went to buy 4 highlighters but 15 was cheaper so now I’m sitting here like I’m highlighter Monet or something pic.twitter.com/92aM2LcAZo
— Patrick Allies (@PatrickAllies) June 10, 2024
32.
We have lost the fucking vision pic.twitter.com/W7aayz21qh
— alx (@alxoh0lic) June 9, 2024
33.
I hate Apps that shut off your music when u open them like how fu*king important do you think you are
— 𝖘𝖆𝖚𝖈𝖊 ✰ . (@greedobaby) June 10, 2024
34.
It’s okay baby girl https://t.co/7TGrYf0bE7
— yeehaw carter (@_heyyymscarter) June 11, 2024
35.
Irish representation matters https://t.co/T8TcbviErp
— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) June 10, 2024
36.
pride month update: wyoming has fallen pic.twitter.com/g497irDZxv
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 10, 2024
37.
getting our biggest booth ready https://t.co/AjlIp6WJIt
— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 10, 2024
38.
No one on Facebook can believe their kid is turning ANY age
— LL Gabagool Jay (@JayTorch1031) June 8, 2024
39.
Hotel check in/check out times will never make sense to me. You want me to check in when the day is almost over but I should leave the hotel EARLY?
— ً ؘ (@j_ldn__) June 9, 2024
40. And lastly...
Really can’t see the fucking screen mate https://t.co/FShAzT5UAj
— pry0cc (@pry0cc) June 8, 2024