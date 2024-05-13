3rd trespassing reported at Drake's mansion as man from previous incident came back for bike

A third trespassing incident unfolded Saturday at Drake’s Toronto mansion, authorities said.

Police responded to Park Lane Circle at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday “for a man who was trespassing and failing to leave the property when directed,” Toronto police said.

The man was the same individual who had allegedly trespassed at Drake's home on Thursday.

The man apparently returned to Drake’s home on Saturday “to get his bike back,” police said. Officers escorted him off the property and he was given a provincial offenses ticket under the Trespass to Property Act in Ontario.

TMZ shared footage from the Saturday incident showing a man holding down another man on the lawn outside the mansion.

A spokesperson for Drake declined to comment to NBC News about the Saturday trespasser.

Drake's mansion has been the site of frequent police activity over the past week, beginning with a shooting outside the property on May 7 that seriously injured a security guard. It comes as the star is in the midst of a beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar that has seen the two release diss tracks taking aim at each other.

In the May 7 shooting, the guard was “shot from a vehicle which then fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

After the shooting, the first trespassing incident happened on May 8, and saw that person apprehended.

A source familiar with Drake’s property told NBC News about the incident on May 8: “The man didn’t break in. He was immediately confronted at the gate by security and turned over to the police.”

Police said the incident was not a criminal matter and that no details about the person would be released, citing the Mental Health Act. The act “provides a means for people to receive an emergency assessment without their consent through support of a Physician, or a Justice of the Peace,” police said.

Authorities said at the time the trespassing had "nothing to do with the investigation from” the May 7 shooting.

On May 9, a second trespassing incident unfolded. Police said at the time the man was confronted by security guards on the property and later taken to a hospital after the altercation. The trespasser from the May 9 incident is the same person involved in Saturday's incident, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com