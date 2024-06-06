39 contestants, 3 days, 2 titles: Coshocton represented in Miss Ohio and Miss Ohio's Teen

It's Miss Ohio time.

Twenty-seven contestants from across the state will compete for the title of Miss Ohio June 12-15 at the Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West. One of those is Miss Coshocton Aliah Williamson. She was the second runner-up last year for Miss Teen Ohio. The 18-year-old River View graduate is majoring in biomedical engineering at The Ohio State University. Her talent will be dance and her platform is Heroes of Today.

The Miss Ohio Parade will step off Sunday at 2 p.m. at Marion Avenue and Park Avenue West. After the parade, there will be a free autograph-signing event at the Richland Carrousel Park.

Miss North Coast Madison Miller, 23, of Coshocton, reacts to hearing her name called Saturday night as the Miss Ohio 2023 at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.

Jeff Angelini, parade organizer, said that, for the first time since the COVID pandemic, there will be more than 100 entries including the popular Shriner's tiny cars.

The parade's grand marshal is Mackenzie Bart, Miss Ohio 2014, now a meteorologist at Cleveland's Fox 8 News.

Anyone can still enter units in the parade by registering at parade.missohio.org.

Miss Ohio’s Teen will be crowned June 12

Miss Ohio Week includes the Miss Ohio’s Teen show and crowning June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. Twelve teens will compete for the title, including Mallory Grimmett, 14, of Coshocton. Her talent will be dance and her platform is Cancer Awareness. The winner receives a $2,500 scholarship and the opportunity to compete at the Miss America's Teen competition in January.

Miss Portsmouth Teen Paisley French waves to the crowd after being crowned Miss Ohio Teen 2023 during the evening gown competition of the Miss Ohio’s Teen pageant Wednesday night the Renaissance Theater.

Current Miss Ohio Madison Miller of Coshocton and current Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen Paisley French will co-emcee the teen competition.

Miss Ohio Scholarship Program Executive Director Steven Oliveri said the teen competition will operate exactly the same as the Miss Ohio competition. Each contestant will have the chance to earn the same percentages for each phase of competition: Health and fitness, 20%; talent, 20%; her story (private interview), 30%; evening gown, 20%; and on-stage conversation, 10%.

Oliveri said $8,850 in scholarships will be awarded at the Miss Ohio's Teen Program.

First Miss Ohio preliminary is June 13

The Miss Ohio first preliminary night will begin at 7:30 p.m. June 13; preshow begins at 7:05 p.m. All portions of the competition will take place at the Renaissance Theatre.

The second night of preliminary competition at the Miss Ohio stage is June 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. Preshow begins at 7:05 p.m.

On June 15, it's the Miss Ohio finals and a new Miss Ohio will be crowned. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and preshow at 7:05 p.m. The winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship and the opportunity to compete at Miss America in January. Oliveri said $52,100 in scholarships will be award at Miss Ohio.

For tickets, go to rentickets.org.

