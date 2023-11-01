39 Celebrities You Forgot Used to Rock Long Hair

It can be hard to keep up with the varying hairstyles of Hollywood's leading men. But one style most of them have tried out over the years (though not all successfully) is long hair. Just in case you don't believe us, we rounded up all of Hollywood's leading men you probably didn't remember had long hair. Who knows, maybe you'll even get inspired to grow yours out.

Bruce Willis (1997)

We're coming out swinging with an actor who today is known for his signature bald look. But back in 1997, the Willis sported a long blonde hairstyle for his role in The Jackal.

Mel Gibson (1987)

Mel Gibson nailed the California surfer look with his long beach waves in 1987. The actor's hairstyle may have something to do with his reprised role in the Lethal Weapon franchise (his character was known for his long hair).

Bono (1983)

Bono, the lead singer of U2, emerged onto the scene with long hair in the early '80s. Throughout the decade he transformed his hair into a mullet and later chopped it off for a short punk look.

Hugh Jackman (2003)

Trust us this, is not Photoshopped. Back in 2003, Hugh Jackman sported a longer layered look for his role in X-Men. It's very different from the short, polished cut we're used to seeing on him.

Brad Pitt (1993)

Brad Pitt grew his blonde hair long for one of his earliest films, Legends of the Fall. The actor ended up keeping the look for a few more years before he chopped it off.

Jared Leto (2000)

Jared Leto is known for changing up his hair on the regular—most recently growing it out long with highlighted waves. But little did you know that now isn't the only time the actor had a longer look. Here he is in 2000 with a choppy cut.

Tom Cruise (1985)

Shortly before Tom Cruise starred in the classic 1986 film Top Gun, he rocked hair that went down to his shoulders. It was definitely not Air Force-approved.

Daniel Radcliffe (2014)

If you weren't a fan of Daniel Radcliffe's shaggy bob in 2014, lucky for you it wasn't permanent. The actor was only growing his hair out for the film Escape from Pretoria.

Johnny Depp (1990)

Long before his Pirates of the Caribbean days, Johnny Depp opted for a longer cut. The actor (who had just begun to date Winona Ryder around this time) was known for his shaggy look, but grew it out to new lengths in the 1990.

David Beckham (2003)

Throughout the years, David Beckham has become almost as famous for his varying hairstyles as for his soccer skills. In 2003, the British football star grew his blonde hair to his shoulders.

Christian Bale (2011)

In 2011, Christian Bale piqued everyone's interest when he debuted a full beard and long hair at the Golden Globe Awards. Surprisingly, the actor who's famous for taking on dramatic transformations for roles wasn't growing it out for a movie, he was just enjoying a break between projects.

Jon Bon Jovi (1985)

Jon Bon Jovi was a bonafide '80s heartthrob with his curly and big hair. The singer rocked the look for years until transitioning to a more modern, short cut.

Joe Jonas (2008)

Now that the Jonas Brothers are officially back together, does that mean Joe will bring back his original long 'do? One can only hope, as no one rocked the long bang quite like this Jonas.

Lenny Kravitz (1990)

In recent years, Lenny Kravitz has opted for a shorter look. But back in the 1990s, the singer wore his hair in dreadlocks that came down to his torso.

Jake Gyllenhaal (2014)

Jake Gyllenhaal normally keeps his hair short, but in 2014 the actor had to grow it past his shoulders for the movie Everest. Gyllenhaal still kept things tidy while on the go and at premieres, favoring the ever-so popular at the time man bun.

Alexander Skarsgard (2005)

Alexander Skarsgard looks like the epitome of the '00s in this photo. From the double looped scarf to the sweeping long side bangs. Today, the Swedish actor couldn't look more different.

Adrian Grenier (1999)

Most people are acquainted with Adrian Grenier's floppy mop hairstyle from his role in Entourage. But you may be surprised that early in his career the actor let his hair grow long to his chin.

Billy Crudup (2000)

Although Billy Crudup normally wears his hair in a short cut, when the actor grew his hair out for his role in Almost Famous, it turned out to be a flattering look.

Brendan Fraser (1996)

Brendan Fraser grew his hair long to play George in George of the Jungle in 1995, but kept the iconic look for a few years after. Today, the actor opts for a short look instead.

Tom Selleck (1985)

In the mid-'80s, the Magnum P.I. star experimented with growing his hair out to his chin, and we don't hate it. Honestly though Tom Selleck could dye his hair blue for all we care, as long as that mustache remains in tact.

Rod Stewart (1969)

Rod Stewart has rocked his iconic mullet since the 1970s, and due to his transparent commitment to that look, we thought he deserved a spot on this list.

Joe Manganiello (2013)

Joe Manganiello is no stranger to shaggy hair—the True Blood star has had flow since his early career. But in 2013, Manganiello went longer with a chin length cut and full beard.

Joaquin Phoenix (2009)

Can you tell who is beneath all that hair? If you guessed Joaquin Phoenix, you're right. The actor transformed into the scruffy for his 2009 film, I'm Not There.

Michael Jackson (1988)

Michael Jackson brought the Jheri curl back into fashion during the 1980s, but in 1988 the pop singer jumped on the bandwagon of a trendy, longer style.

Emile Hirsch (2004)

Fans were surprised when Emile Hirsch arrived on the red carpet with blonde and long hair. It turns out, the actor was transitioning to a look for his role in Lords of Dogtown.

Sam Elliott (1987)

Sam Elliott has been playing Hollywood's tough guy for years, most recently in A Star is Born. But back in 1987, the actor was almost unrecognizable with a long curly mane.

Harry Styles (2015)

Harry Styles decided to separate himself from his former bandmates after One Direction broke up. It was then that the artist grew his hair out in long curls and began experimenting with a new style.

Ashton Kutcher (2011)

Ashton Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen on the hit television show, Two and a Half Men, in 2011 and as a result we saw the actor shaggier than ever. He grew out his hair and a beard for the role of Walden Schmidt.

Chad Michael Murray (2002)

Audiences were introduced to Chad Michael Murray—and his chin length locks—in his first major film, Freaky Friday. But the long hair didn't last and Murray appeared in his next film with a much shorter 'do.

Matt Damon (2016)

Matt Damon's man bun stirred up an internet frenzy when he first appeared in the up do during filming for The Great Wall in 2015. And the following year, while promoting the newest Jason Bourne movie, Damon decided to bring his enviable look back.



Chris Hemsworth (2016)

Usually Chris Hemsworth wears his hair in a short cut, but while filming Thor the actor rocks a longer look. Based on how often the actor switches between the two hairstyles, we'd have to guess he wears extensions. Just a guess!

Andre Agassi (1988)

Although Andre Agassi ended his tennis career sporting a bald head, the champion player was known for his shoulder length mullet when he dominated the tennis scene in the 1980s.

Colin Farrell (2008)

In 2008, Colin Farrell grew out his hair for Pride and Glory. But it wasn't the first time the actor changed his hair for a role. In 2003, Farrell completely shaved his head for Daredevil.

Charlie Hunnam (2002)

Charlie Hunnam usually keeps his hair chopped short, but the actor let his blonde hair and beard grow out in 2002 for his role in Nicholas Nickleby.

Orlando Bloom (2005)

Orlando Bloom gave audiences a sneak peak at him with longer hair in the Lord of the Rings, however this blonde 'd0 was a wig. In 2005 we saw the real deal when he grew his hair out for Pirates of the Caribbean.

Tom Brady (2009)

It's not often that Tom Brady makes headlines for something off the field, but during the 2009 NFL season the quarterback's long hair captured fans of both team's attention.

Tom Hiddleston (2013)

It's safe to say the slicked back, black hairstyle Tom Hiddleston's dons in the Thor franchise isn't exactly his best look. But, fortunately, it's only a wig.

Jason Priestley (1990)

Jason Priestley was best known for the short flat top hairdo his 90210 rocked styled effortlessly, but at times the teen idol would let his hair grow out—and the result was this '90s style that made girls swoon.

Chris Pine (2019)

Chris Pine has made his clean-cut brunette hair part of his signature look, so when the actor debuted longer bangs and a bit of flow in the back at the I am the Night premiere, we were shocked.

