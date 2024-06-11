36 students to perform following music theater camp at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD – Thirty-six students from 21 high school are participating in a summer high school music theater camp June 16 to 22 at Muskingum University.

They will be showcased a public performance at 2:30 p.m. June 22, at Caldwell Hall on campus, The production will include 15 scenes from a variety of Broadway musicals.

The camp has 10 to 11 staff members and a ratio of three students to one staff member. During the week students are immersed into daily movement classes, private voice lessons, scene study, improv and acting sessions, master classes and more. In the evening, they have events including square dancing, swimming, movie musicals and making friendships. Many students are returning this year who have been to previous camps.Local students include Tanner Caudill and Kole Williams of John Glenn; Jaclyn Connell and Cohen Todd of Bishop Rosecrans; Josiah Cutlif, Nealonah Johnson, Madison Peters and Rylea Scott of Cambridge; Brody Johnson, Kynsington McMasters and Lanie Nickerson of River View; Adalynn Miller of Mid-East Career Center; Mikayla Shockling of Shenandoah; Minh-Lien Scott and Minh-Phuong Scott of Philo; Taven Shirkey of New Lexington, Josie Smith of Meadowbrook; Hugh Snyder of West Muskingum; Sara Waggle of Tri-Valley; and Becca Wharton of Sheridan.

The camp started in 2006 and has been recognized and supported in part by the Ohio Arts Council, which helped fund the program to encourage educational excellence, cultural enrichment and economic growth.

