Everyone Is Making Jokes About The East Coast Earthquake, And Here Are The 35 Funniest Ones
The discourse online is FULLY about the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the East Coast this morning.
░E░A░R░T░H░Q░U░A░K░E░I░N░N░Y░C pic.twitter.com/qpHLzNscDg
— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 5, 2024
That means there's jokes, and here are the best ones...
1.
Earthquake in New Jersey? pic.twitter.com/soaL48BBjq
— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) April 5, 2024
2.
new york is the los angeles of america -- eric adams, probably
— Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) April 5, 2024
3.
how the earthquake had me: pic.twitter.com/UUDeTv621k
— 𐚁 (@foxxyyoncee) April 5, 2024
Columbia Records/ Twitter: @foxxyyoncee
4.
More pictures of the devastation #NYCEarthquake2024 #onthescene pic.twitter.com/4OpMX5uWsA
— RICKY (@Rickyismsss) April 5, 2024
5.
We never used to have earthquakes in NYC. There will be more. Because of woke.
— ember loves bay ridge (@embernic) April 5, 2024
6.
"as New York was hit by an earthquake, i couldn't help but wonder, were the tecnotic plates as unstable as my history with Big?" pic.twitter.com/LXNUSflzEw
— popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 5, 2024
7.
me not knowing where to run after the earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/PkwKRjo4MA
— left on seen (@Imakemyownshit) April 5, 2024
8.
Whole New York right now. #earthquake#earthquakes pic.twitter.com/htnvQx6Tb3
— Jay Pandey🚩 (@IamHindu_OG) April 5, 2024
9.
People coming to Twitter to check that there was an earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/HhpTa1ADXP
— Adam (@stfuayen) April 5, 2024
10.
How Californians looking at New Yorkers #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zJUrUntmf3
— Long Live Nip 💯✊🏾🙏🏾 (@KingLamarr89) April 5, 2024
11.
New York: pic.twitter.com/LBOtTHVOia
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 5, 2024
Bravo/ Twitter: @queensofbravo
12.
Everybody in New York right now: pic.twitter.com/R69BRvKwr5
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2024
Steve Harvey Show/ Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_
13.
the alarm notifications on our phones an hour after the earthquake: pic.twitter.com/Bl0fy6sa5Z
— Alma 'Union Hottie' Avalle (@GoodbyeAlma) April 5, 2024
14.
somehow this is all Eric Adams fault!!
— grabba goon (@__stvph) April 5, 2024
15.
Last year it was wild fires, and now NYC gets to experience Earthquake Twitter. LA has almost nothing left.
— Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) April 5, 2024
16.
Did DEI cause today’s NYC earthquake? No, but it didn’t prevent it, either.
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) April 5, 2024
17.
— adam (@adamjmoussa) April 5, 2024
18.
eric adams is going to put another 50,000 cops in the subway with the mandate of shooting the earthquake
— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 5, 2024
19.
everyone on my tl right now: pic.twitter.com/bSi53vNPtx
— ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 5, 2024
World of Wonder/Twitter: @mascarayde
20.
nobody:NYC: pic.twitter.com/q43Pa4UOmV
— auntie majic (@1800buddha) April 5, 2024
Fox/ Twitter: @1800buddha
21.
who downstairs cuttin a well done steak??
— Jawny Bravo (@TaiilorMade) April 5, 2024
22.
I AM FINE
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024
23.
did we shake or were we shook? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/JkJPkTkN2h
— Christopher Ryan (@Creezus_) April 5, 2024
Harpo Networks/ Twitter: @Creezus_
24.
Earthquake in New York pic.twitter.com/8h798nwJj2
— Yovanny (@Yovannyyyyy) April 5, 2024
25.
New York seeing where the earthquake originated pic.twitter.com/mVswA3xEwT
— Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) April 5, 2024
Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @Cody_Wimmer
26.
can we have another ...that made me feel ALIVE
— Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) April 5, 2024
27.
God to NYC at 10:23am this morning pic.twitter.com/s4TPDUVBuC
— ryan (@OhItsRyan) April 5, 2024
28.
The guy who made the emergency alert 30 minutes after the #earthquake pic.twitter.com/lbxk1pAfoE
— Hayden (@AnimationObject) April 5, 2024
Getty Images/ Twitter: @AnimationObject
29.
can you imagine how humiliating this would be for us if the californians were awake
— Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) April 5, 2024
30.
dont worry everyone, i survived the nyc earthquake pic.twitter.com/asw9zuEu8a
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 5, 2024
31.
“West of Manhattan” is the New Yorkiest possible way to refer to New Jersey https://t.co/GeuXYIz3JT
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) April 5, 2024
32.
New Yorkers retelling how they survived the earthquake pic.twitter.com/1aVKmqPh5w
— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 5, 2024
33.
NYC EARTHQUAKE???? pic.twitter.com/8fZcaX84fO
— hails (@hailsmccloskey) April 5, 2024
Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @hailsmccloskey
34.
Apologies to other parts of the world that regularly gets earthquakes because New York City just had an earthquake and we’re gonna talk about it for the next 3-5 business days.
— Tracie Hunte (@TracieHunte) April 5, 2024
35. And lastly...
Like & Retweet if you survived the #earthquake #NYC pic.twitter.com/7V5JUT9jZb
— Brian (@HNICBrian) April 5, 2024