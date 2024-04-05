Everyone Is Making Jokes About The East Coast Earthquake, And Here Are The 35 Funniest Ones

The discourse online is FULLY about the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the East Coast this morning.

That means there's jokes, and here are the best ones...

Earthquake in New Jersey? pic.twitter.com/soaL48BBjq — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) April 5, 2024

new york is the los angeles of america -- eric adams, probably — Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) April 5, 2024

how the earthquake had me: pic.twitter.com/UUDeTv621k — 𐚁 (@foxxyyoncee) April 5, 2024

We never used to have earthquakes in NYC. There will be more. Because of woke. — ember loves bay ridge (@embernic) April 5, 2024

"as New York was hit by an earthquake, i couldn't help but wonder, were the tecnotic plates as unstable as my history with Big?" pic.twitter.com/LXNUSflzEw — popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 5, 2024

HBO/ Twitter: @notgwendalupe

me not knowing where to run after the earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/PkwKRjo4MA — left on seen (@Imakemyownshit) April 5, 2024

People coming to Twitter to check that there was an earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/HhpTa1ADXP — Adam (@stfuayen) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @stfuayen

How Californians looking at New Yorkers #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zJUrUntmf3 — Long Live Nip 💯✊🏾🙏🏾 (@KingLamarr89) April 5, 2024

Everybody in New York right now: pic.twitter.com/R69BRvKwr5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2024

the alarm notifications on our phones an hour after the earthquake: pic.twitter.com/Bl0fy6sa5Z — Alma 'Union Hottie' Avalle (@GoodbyeAlma) April 5, 2024

somehow this is all Eric Adams fault!! — grabba goon (@__stvph) April 5, 2024

Last year it was wild fires, and now NYC gets to experience Earthquake Twitter. LA has almost nothing left. — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) April 5, 2024

Did DEI cause today’s NYC earthquake? No, but it didn’t prevent it, either. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) April 5, 2024

eric adams is going to put another 50,000 cops in the subway with the mandate of shooting the earthquake — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 5, 2024

everyone on my tl right now: pic.twitter.com/bSi53vNPtx — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 5, 2024

who downstairs cuttin a well done steak?? — Jawny Bravo (@TaiilorMade) April 5, 2024

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

did we shake or were we shook? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/JkJPkTkN2h — Christopher Ryan (@Creezus_) April 5, 2024

Earthquake in New York pic.twitter.com/8h798nwJj2 — Yovanny (@Yovannyyyyy) April 5, 2024

New York seeing where the earthquake originated pic.twitter.com/mVswA3xEwT — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) April 5, 2024

can we have another ...that made me feel ALIVE — Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) April 5, 2024

God to NYC at 10:23am this morning pic.twitter.com/s4TPDUVBuC — ryan (@OhItsRyan) April 5, 2024

The guy who made the emergency alert 30 minutes after the #earthquake pic.twitter.com/lbxk1pAfoE — Hayden (@AnimationObject) April 5, 2024

can you imagine how humiliating this would be for us if the californians were awake — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) April 5, 2024

dont worry everyone, i survived the nyc earthquake pic.twitter.com/asw9zuEu8a — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 5, 2024

“West of Manhattan” is the New Yorkiest possible way to refer to New Jersey https://t.co/GeuXYIz3JT — Liam Stack (@liamstack) April 5, 2024

New Yorkers retelling how they survived the earthquake pic.twitter.com/1aVKmqPh5w — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 5, 2024

Apologies to other parts of the world that regularly gets earthquakes because New York City just had an earthquake and we’re gonna talk about it for the next 3-5 business days. — Tracie Hunte (@TracieHunte) April 5, 2024

35. And lastly...

