Everyone Is Making Jokes About The East Coast Earthquake, And Here Are The 35 Funniest Ones

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
20
Everyone Is Making Jokes About The East Coast Earthquake, And Here Are The 35 Funniest Ones

The discourse online is FULLY about the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the East Coast this morning.

Twitter: @MorningBrew

That means there's jokes, and here are the best ones...

1.

HBO/ Twitter: @SopranosWorld

2.

Twitter: @AlexDRocca

3.

Columbia Records/ Twitter: @foxxyyoncee

4.

Twitter: @Rickyismsss

5.

Twitter: @embernic

6.

HBO/ Twitter: @notgwendalupe

7.

Fox/ Twitter: @Imakemyownshit

8.

UPN/Twitter: @IamHindu_OG

9.

Twitter: @stfuayen

10.

Twitter: @KingLamarr89

11.

Bravo/ Twitter: @queensofbravo

12.

Steve Harvey Show/ Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

13.

Twitter: @GoodbyeAlma

14.

Twitter: @__stvph

15.

Twitter: @kmelkhat

16.

Twitter: @DougJBalloon

17.

UPN/Twitter: @adamjmoussa

18.

Twitter: @mekosoff

19.

World of Wonder/Twitter: @mascarayde

20.

Fox/ Twitter: @1800buddha

21.

Twitter: @TaiilorMade

22.

Twitter: @EmpireStateBldg

23.

Harpo Networks/ Twitter: @Creezus_

24.

Twitter: @Yovannyyyyy

25.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @Cody_Wimmer

26.

Twitter: @benkesslen

27.

Twitter: @OhItsRyan

28.

Getty Images/ Twitter: @AnimationObject

29.

Twitter: @WaltHickey

30.

Twitter: @ianbremmer

31.

Twitter: @liamstack

32.

Twitter: @roywoodjr

33.

Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @hailsmccloskey

34.

Twitter: @TracieHunte

35. And lastly...

Twitter: @HNICBrian