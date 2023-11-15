321 Flavor Bites: You need these nachos in your life; also, finding 'authentic' Mexican

Crab Rangoon Nachos is one of the dishes being served out of an Asian street food-inspired food truck at 4th Street Fillin Station in Cocoa Beach.

Every now and then, I come across a dish that kind of blows my mind.

Such was the case recently when I stopped by 4th Street Fillin Station in Cocoa Beach to talk about their kitchen expansion. You can read my story here.

The new kitchen is going to be great, making it possible to get food out to guests quicker and to expand the already delicious menu. But that's not what's mind-blowing.

During kitchen construction, 4th Street is preparing food in three food trucks parked out front. One of those trucks is the incubator for delicious Asian-inspired street fare, and chef Will Byers is having fun with the concept. I'm in love with his Crab Rangoon Nachos, a sweet-savory-spicy-creamy concoction that features fried wontons piled high with garlic-herb cream cheese, imitation crab, shredded pepper-jack cheese, Thai chili sauce and green onions.

It's not available all the time, so if you've got your heart set on it, you might want to make a call to check. And trust me: You've got your heart set on it.

You won't miss the alcohol in this beer

Leader Brewing's non-alcoholic beverages are available in pint cans.

For real. You won't. Brewmaster Max Green of Leader Brewing in Palm Bay loves craft beer. But when he decided to forego alcohol, he still craved that craft flavor. So he decided to go into the non-alcoholic beer brewing business.

The result? Delicious beer that doesn't slow you down the next morning. Max and the Leader Brewing team knew they had a good product, but now they've got national affirmation of just how good.

Check out my story here to learn more.

And if you want to learn about Leader Brewing's beginnings, here's a story I did when they opened last year.

What does 'authentic' mean to you?

The mushroom tacos at Milpa in Cocoa Village were delicious, piled with big, earthy sauteed wild mushrooms over the slightest amount of melted cheese.

One of the most frequently asked questions in our 321 Flavor: Where Brevard Eats group on Facebook is this: Where can I find authentic Mexican food?

There's just one problem with that question. "Authentic" means different things to different people. Mexican cuisine differs depending on what part of Mexico you're talking about. North? Central? Coastal? Different stuff. Just like in the United States you've got Cajun gumbo, New York-style pizza, Philly cheesesteaks and Tex-Mex.

For some, authentic means fresh tortillas holding fresh fillings for street tacos. Others vehemently insist "real" Mexican restaurants must offer fresh chips and salsa.

Regardless of what you're looking for, restaurant critic Lyn Dowling suggests you give Milpa Tacos y Tortillas in Cocoa Village a try. She raved about the street tacos and the margaritas. And she was pretty happy with the guacamole, too.

Read her review here, then go check it out for yourself. Does it meet your definition of authentic?

Food, glorious food

The holidays are getting closer. Can you smell that turkey roasting?

But we don't need holidays to celebrate food. According to nationalday.com, here's what's on this week's food holiday calendar:

National Bundt Day, Nov. 15

National Raisin Bran Cereal Day, Nov. 15

National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day, Nov. 15

Beaujolais Nouveau Day, Nov. 16

National Fast Food Day, Nov. 16

National Baklava Day, Nov. 17

National Homemade Bread Day, Nov. 17

Zinfandel Day, Nov. 17

Apple Cider Day, Nov. 18

National Vichyssoise Day, Nov. 18

National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day, Nov. 19

National Peanut Butter Fudge Day, Nov. 20

National Gingerbread Cookie Day, Nov. 21

National Stuffing Day, Nov. 21

Until next time, happy eating, y'all.

