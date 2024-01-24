321 Flavor Bites: Goodbye to a beachside favorite, hello to breakfast and more king cake

The Green Turtle, a gourmet marketplace and cafe that opened in 2000 in Indian Harbour Beach, has been sold and will close later this year.

The past week has been a little hectic.

First came the announcement that Green Turtle Market in Indian Harbour Beach would be closing. The Green Turtle has been an institution beachside since 2000, and it's not easy to say goodbye.

But owner Jamie Dwight said he wants to spend time traveling and enjoying time with family, and who can blame him?

While the Grapevine Cafe and catering operations have ceased, the market will be open for a few more days. If you have gift cards, use them now.

And then there's My Island Pancake House

A new IHOP is coming to Melbourne.

Next came confirmation that My Island Pancake House in Melbourne had closed, making way for IHOP to open in its spot later this year.

My Island fans, fear not. You've still got options. My Island Pancake House in Rockledge and Merritt Island Pancake House are still open to satisfy your breakfast and lunch cravings, and the new My Island Smokehouse in north Cocoa is drawing crowds with its barbecue.

And while we're on the topic of breakfast ...

Avocado Toast is one of the popular dishes at First Watch restaurants. The Bradenton-based breakfast, brunch and lunch chain is set to open a restaurant on Merritt Island this summer.

Merritt Island residents were thrilled to learn First Watch, a Bradenton-based breakfast, lunch and brunch cafe, is set to open there this summer.

This is big news for Merritt Island, according to my friends who live there.

Admit it. Now you're craving Million Dollar Bacon.

Artful dining at EPCOT

Rock the Dots White Chocolate and Orange Mousse with vanilla bean chiffon cake is a new dish at the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

It's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts time, which is my favorite EPCOT festival of the year. It celebrates art, including visual, performing and culinary.

While I appreciate great paintings and talented singers, I love food, especially the kind that's almost too pretty to eat.

I spent a day at the festival with my colleague Michelle Spitzer and travel writer Megan duBois, eating our way around the world. We settled on 10 dishes we think everyone who visits the EPCOT Festival of Arts should try.

Have you been yet? Let me know what your favorites were.

I made a king cake over the weekend. Here's how it turned out.

King cake fun

Last week, I shared a link to my column that includes a recipe for king cake.

I don't usually publish recipes that I haven't personally made, but we're already in the thick of Carnival season, and I wanted to get it out there. Plus, the recipe came from a cookbook I love and trust.

Well, I made the cake over the weekend, and I have to say, this one is the best I've baked so far. I tweaked the recipe a little. I didn't cut the rolled cylinder of dough in half, as the recipe directed, but instead, joined the ends to make a circle. I also doubled the recipe for the frosting. Both adjustments worked well, though when making twice the frosting, I would not use twice the almond flavoring.

If you're craving king cake, give it a try and let me know what you think.

Food to celebrate this week

What food will you be celebrating in the next few days? According to nationalday.com, here's what should be on your list:

Beer Can Appreciation Day, Jan. 24

National Lobster Thermidor Day, Jan. 24

National Fish Taco Day, Jan. 25

National Peanut Brittle Day, Jan. 26

National Chocolate Cake Day, Jan. 27

National Blueberry Pancake Day, Jan. 28

National Meat Week, Jan. 28

National Croissant Day, Jan. 30

Until next time, happy eating y'all.

If you have questions about any of our food content, feel free to reach out anytime via email at sleonard@floridatoday.com. Or connect with me on Facebook: @SuzyFlemingLeonard or on Instagram: @SuzyLeonard

Suzy Fleming Leonard

FLORIDA TODAY food editor

