31 Times Captain America Was Way Too Wholesome For Modern Times

For the majority of his time in the MCU, Steve Rogers – aka Captain America – was a man out of time. A WWII soldier recruited by America to tackle Hitler and the Nazis, Captain America ended up frozen in a block of ice, then thawed in modern time with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) needed him for the Avengers Initiative. Marvel made a lot of jokes and references to Cap being too wholesome, too pure, and too good for our modern age. Here are some of our favorite times Captain America shined with nobility in the various Marvel movies.