In 2020, deep in worldwide quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the developers at Sucker Punch Productions unleashed Ghost of Tsushima, the acclaimed open-world samurai adventure that offered cinematic immersion into history like no other. Playing Ghost of Tsushima could easily make anyone eager to seek out the best samurai movies ever made.

Set in 1274, players take control of the character Jin Sakai (portrayed by actor Daisuke Tsuji), the proud son of Clan Sakai who stands alone after an invading Mongol fleet decimates Sakai’s forces. Left for dead, Jin Sakai retrains in a new form of guerilla combat and adopts a new shadowy moniker, “The Ghost,” whilst assembling a team of allies to help him exact revenge and protect Japan from its invaders.

Unsurprisingly, Sucker Punch took all kinds of inspiration from samurai media, most especially movies. (The game even features a mode called “Kurosawa Mode,” in honor of the filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.) For fans of the game who want more of its vibes in movie form, here are some must-see films that show off the ways of the sword.