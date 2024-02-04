30 Hilarious Norm Macdonald Quotes

Norm Macdonald was never the most popular guy with audiences. He was fired from Saturday Night Live. His various movies and sitcoms often under-performed. Many of his friends and fellow stand-up comedians were able to book much larger venues and likely make a lot more money than he did, but yet, when he tragically passed away, the outpourings of memories and support from those he touched were as loud as you'd see for some of the most famous celebrities in the world.

I think it's because he saw life in a completely original way, and while his jokes didn't always broadly connect with huge groups of fans, they often had a more profound effect on a smaller group of people. If you didn't catch Norm Macdonald on a TV show or at your local club, you couldn't just go see someone else and get the gist. He was always his own person with his own take on life and his own pace at which he went about things. So, let's celebrate that unique legacy with some of his best quotes...