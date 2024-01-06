31 Game Of Thrones Characters That Weren’t In As Many Episodes As You Think

Throughout its eight-season run on HBO, Game of Thrones introduced us to some of TV’s most beloved characters, some of which made it to the very end. Others, however, like some fan favorites who were killed off, had no such luck. In fact, several of the show’s most notable and well-known heroes and villains weren’t actually around as long as we may think. That being said, here are some of our favorite Game of Thrones characters who weren't in as many episodes as you'd think.