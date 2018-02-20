    1 / 30

    Michael B. Jordan

    Michael played Johnny Storm AKA The Human Torch in the ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot but has since boosted his Marvel status as villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

    30 Hollywood stars who have played more than one comic book character

    Hanna Flint
    Contributor

    With the arrival of Black Panther in cinemas, movie fans are reminded that Michael B. Jordan is playing his second character from the Marvel characters.

    But the actor – who played the Human Torch before Erik Killmonger – isn’t along in doubling up on comic book roles.

    So here’s a mega list of some of the Hollywood stars who have done the same…

