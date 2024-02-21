3 underrated Hulu movies that are perfect to watch for the winter

Hulu continues to strike the perfect balance between prestige projects and commercial appeal. Thanks to its partnership with Neon and Searchlight Pictures, Hulu will eventually be the home to Anatomy of a Fall and Poor Things, two critically acclaimed 2023 films that received a combined 16 Oscar nominations. Hulu is also owned by Disney, meaning subscribers can watch superhero shows, like Echo, or enjoy blockbusters from 20th Century Studios like A Haunting in Venice.

But when perusing the homepage, you’ll find there are many underrated films available on Hulu. Check out these three movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch this winter. Our selections include an uncomfortable satire, a heartfelt romantic comedy, and a terrific coming-of-age film.

Force Majeure (2014)

TriArt Film

Over the past decade, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund is arguably the leading voice in satires and black comedies. Östlund’s The Square and Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, catapulting both to Oscar nominations. However, the film where Östlund gained recognition for his satirical work was 2014’s Force Majeure. Married couple Tomas (Johannes Bah Kuhnke) and Ebba (Lisa Loven Kongsli) head to the French Alps for a skiing vacation with their young daughter, Vera (Clara Wettergren), and son Harry, (Vincent Wettergren).

While eating lunch on the outdoor deck of a restaurant, the family witnesses a controlled avalanche. Harry flees the table while Ebba stays seated to protect her kids. Luckily, the snow was just a dense fog, so no one got injured. However, a marriage might have been destroyed. Force Majeure is like witnessing a car crash. It’s painful and uncomfortable to watch, but you can’t look away.

Stream Force Majeure on Hulu.

Fire Island (2022)

Jeong Park/Searchlight Pictures / Hulu/Searchlight

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t relive past summers vicariously through movies. A group of queer friends head to Fire Island Pines for a weeklong vacation in Andrew Ahn’s rom-com Fire Island. Inspired by Pride and Prejudice, Fire Island follows Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), best friends who visit Fire Island looking for adventure.

Soon after their arrival, the guys meet Charlie (James Scully) and his wealthy friends, including Will (Conrad Ricamora). Noah is instantly smitten with Charlie, while Noah and Will are like oil and water. Yet, Noah and Will eventually learn they may not be so different. While romance takes center stage, Fire Island is ultimately an endearing film about friendship.

Stream Fire Island on Hulu.

Garden State (2004)

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Andrew Largeman (Zach Braff) is a depressed twentysomething actor who returns to his hometown in New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. Since he was a child, Andrew has been heavily medicated on lithium and antidepressants by his psychiatrist father, Gideon (Ian Holm). While at the doctor’s office, Andrew meets Sam (Natalie Portman), a quirky girl who is also a charming pathological liar.

They form an instant connection as Andrew starts to see the world more clearly while off his medication. Backed by an excellent soundtrack, Garden State is a heartfelt directorial debut from Braff, who expertly captures the lonely and confused feelings many young professionals face while staring at adulthood.

Stream Garden State on Hulu.