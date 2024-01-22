3 underrated 2023 TV shows on Hulu you need to watch in 2024

Anthony Orlando
·3 min read

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

A Soviet dictator points to a poster labeled "The Crimson Wave."
Hulu

As Hulu continues to stand its ground in the ongoing streaming wars, subscribers are regularly treated to plenty of popular and top-quality TV shows on the platform. But for every beloved show on the site, like The Bear or Only Murders in the Building, there is another that gets overlooked or misjudged by audiences.

Some streamers may already find themselves with fewer series to add at the start of 2024. Fortunately, there are some titles from the previous year that people may have missed or failed to give a second chance. Though these 2023 shows certainly have flaws and might not hold up against the competition, they’re still entertaining, well-crafted series with great potential. And so, to help kick off 2024, streaming audiences should try to watch these three shows waiting to be enjoyed on Hulu.

Futurama or ‘Hulurama’ (2023-present)

Fry, Bender, Leela, and Zoidberg in "Futurama."
Hulu / Hulu

Though it was off the air for t10 years, Futurama was rebooted for a fourth time by Hulu this year under the alias “Hulurama.” Picking up after Professor Farnsworth unfreezes time, the series follows the Planet Express crew as they find themselves in the year 3023. With 10 new episodes and another 10 on the way, the series tries to catch up with the modern age by taking on topics like streaming TV, cryptocurrency, Amazon, cancel culture, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audiences who saw The Simpsons’ modern decline may have been understandably wary of Futurama starting up again, especially after it last ended on such a high note. Though it may not have all of the comedic energy seen in its golden years, the show retains what made it so beloved in the first place. Delivering some inventive sci-fi episodes with thought-provoking ideas and plenty of heartfelt moments, these new episodes prove the series still has some good years left in it.

History of the World, Part II (2023)

Noah looks out a door while holding dogs in a scene from "History of the World, Part II."
Hulu / Hulu

As a sequel to the Mel Brooks film History of the World, Part I, this sketch comedy series tackles such historical and legendary events as the Russian Revolution, the Civil War, Shirley Chisholm’s presidential campaign, and the life of Jesus Christ. Featuring a talented cast led by Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), this comedy event pulls out all the stops to deliver beat after beat of hysterical and quotable content.

The show’s greatest highlights include Jack Black’s song-and-dance number as Lenin, Johnny Knoxville doing Jackass as Rasputin, and a Curb Your Enthusiasm spoof on Judas. Not every sketch in this show is a home run, and die-hard Mel Brooks fans may think it doesn’t go far enough. However, History of the World, Part II has plenty of uproarious and well-crafted laughs made even better by the cast’s exceptional performances.

Krapopolis (2023-present)

The cast of "Krapopolis."
Fox / Fox

Created by Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty), Fox’s new animated fantasy series centers around a dysfunctional family of gods and monsters as they try to run one of the world’s first cities in Ancient Greece. This series has some major comedic talent working behind the scenes, including the voices of Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), and Keith David (Rick and Morty).

So far, Krapopolis hasn’t reached the comedic heights of Harmon’s more acclaimed TV shows. Nevertheless, many beloved series like Seinfeld and The Simpsons struggled to find their footing in their first season. Considering Harmon’s creative track record and the stars leading the cast, audiences should give this show a chance as it continues to build up its own comedic kingdom.

Recommended Stories

  • The best MacBooks for 2024: How to pick the best Apple laptop

    Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.

  • Korg Nu:Tekt DIY line gets a new mini synth and a Kaoss Pad

    The Korg NTS-1 mk2 and NTS-3 Kaoss Pad are the newest members of the DIY Nu:Tekt line of devices.

  • Ron DeSantis’s suspended campaign, a ‘Bachelor’ season preview and the Chiefs’ big win

    The stories you need to start your day: Ron DeSantis’s suspended campaign, a ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 preview and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • 2024 GMC Canyon Review: Ready for the trail, happy on the commute

    Our review of the 2024 GMC Canyon where we tell you everything there is to know about GMC's midsize pickup truck.

  • The Morning After: NASA finally shows what's inside its Bennu asteroid container

    The biggest news stories this morning: NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter, That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.

  • Chronosphere acquires Calyptia to extend its observability platform

    Chronosphere, a startup that offers a cloud native observability platform, today announced that it has acquired Calyptia. While the company itself may not be a household name, Calyptia was founded by the creators of the Fluent Ecosystem, which includes the popular open-source observability projects like data collector Fluentd and metrics processor and forwarder Fluent Bit, both of which are part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's set of graduated projects. Like similar startups, Calyptia aimed to turn these projects into paid SaaS products.

  • Korg's MicroKorg 2 and KingKorg Neo are overdue updates to its virtual analog synthesizers

    The 10-year-old KingKorg and 22-year-old MicroKorg virtual analog synthesizers get overdue modern sequels.

  • Terraform Labs files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 

    Singapore-based Terraform Labs (TFL), the company behind digital assets TerraUSD (UST) and Luna, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware following the collapse of its cryptocurrencies in 2022. Terraform Labs, which confirmed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing, said the filing is “a strategic step that will enable it to continue its operations and support litigation pending in Singapore and U.S. litigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission.” The outfit also said it would “meet all financial obligations to employees and vendors during the Chapter 11 case” without requiring additional financing.

  • Kenyan agtech Shamba Pride raises $3.7M to grow its merchant network

    Shamba Pride has since 2016 worked to enhance last-mile distribution for farm inputs and tackle price exploitation and quality issues for farmers through its merchant network dubbed digishops. The agtech has, so far, built a network of 2,700 merchants (agro-dealers) extending across 24 counties in Kenya, which represents just over half of the country. Its Kenya growth, which also includes the expansion of its franchise network, will be fueled by a $3.7 million debt-equity pre-series A funding the company has secured from the EU agriculture financing initiative EDFI AgriFI and Seedstars Africa Ventures (SAV).

  • NFL divisional round: Mecole Hardman fumbles through end zone for turnover at critical juncture of Chiefs-Bills game

    One of football's most controversial rules came into play at a critical juncture of Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game.