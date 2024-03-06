3 St. Lucie County restaurants get perfect scores; 6 fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our St. Lucie County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in St. Lucie County, Florida, for the week of Feb. 26-March 3, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which St. Lucie County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Feb. 26-March 3 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which St. Lucie County restaurants had high priority violations?

200 Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce

Routine Inspection on Feb. 26

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

5 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Dishmachine quaternary ammonium sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Informed Staff of problem.

7538 S Us 1, Port St Lucie

Routine Inspection on March 1

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. 0 ppm must set up three compartment sink and sanitize dishes I three compartment sink, until dish machine is fixed and is at proper ppm **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw beef over case butter and rte sauces, chicken raw over carrots in walk in cooler **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Shrimp tempura 109f hot holding was made less than 30 minutes ago placed on time plan. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. Next to cook line

882 SW St. Lucie West Blvd Ste 14, Port St Lucie

Routine Inspection on Feb. 27

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

3 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Operator will set up 3 compartment sink. Operator called for service on machine **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

1780 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Routine Inspection on Feb. 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

6 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Bread stored in garbage bags. Advised to get food grade bag.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Banana custard 56f cold holding , manager stated cooler goes through defrost cycle. Temperature is dropping. Advised to rapid chill.

466 SW Pt St Lucie Blvd Unit 119-, 120, Port Saint Lucie

Routine Inspection on Feb. 27

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

20 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Cooks change gloves after task but not wash hands.

110 S Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

Routine Inspection on March 1

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

11 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Sausage gravy dated 2-17 1 gallon, Salsa Ranch dated 1-22 1/2 gallon **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Sausage gravy dated 2-17 1 gallon Salsa Ranch dated 1-22 1/2 gallon **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Coleslaw 47f cold holding , shredded cheese 57f cold holding , cheese sliced 56f cold holding , butter 56f cold holding , **Warning**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port Saint Lucie area restaurant and food truck inspections Feb. 26-March 3: Restaurant inspection: 3 St. Lucie are perfect; 6 fail