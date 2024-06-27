3 restaurants open in Jupiter from all-day breakfast to 5-star dive bar & top chef fare

Summer is officially upon us, South Florida. And while scorching temps and sudden storms threaten to keep us indoors, we can argue there's at least one good reason to brave the elements.

When the area's out-of-town transplants depart, year-round residents trade the heat for less traffic and shorter lines. Best of all, we can finally snag a seat at some of our favorite breakfast spots, happy hour hangouts, and watering holes.

For those living in or traveling through northern Palm Beach County, there's even more spots waiting to become your favorites. The area has recently welcomed a handful of new restaurants. From a Miami favorite all-day breakfast spot to a five-star dive bar and a new concept touting talented chefs, here are three new Jupiter establishments worth a bite or two:

Ara

Lamb dumplings are one of the highlights on the menu at Ara in Jupiter.

Local restaurateur Steven Fondu, who previously served as general manager for Stage Kitchen & Bar, made his debut as restaurant owner with the May opening of Ara.

Located in a stunning standalone building at the corner of Cypress Drive and A1A, Ara offers a decidedly upscale ambiance with its lively u-shaped bar and sleek dining room overlooking an open kitchen.

To execute his vision, Fondu tapped the talents of two former French Laundry chefs. For dinner, executive chef Kayla Casale — also an alum of Wolfgang Puck in Las Vegas — delivers a highly-curated menu of globally-inspired dishes with a distinct Mediterranean flare. For dessert, in-house pastry chef Van Nguyen, formerly of Per Se New York, matches Casale's savory experience with a lineup of delicately composed desserts.

The bar also makes for a humming happy hour or late-night toast where manager Griffin Robb offers a bevy of well-crafted libations including a buzzy espresso martini finished with crumbled almond biscotti cookies.

Ara at 1406 Cypress Dr., Jupiter, 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 561-730-5138, arajupiter.com

Hap & Hooch

Hap & Hooch's menu includes the "adult happy meal" — an American Wagyu beef smash burger served with crinkle-cut fries and paired with an old fashioned — for $22 on Thursday.

A casual restaurant with a beach-easy vibe and generous happy hour has opened at Bluffs Square Shoppes in the former Surf Taco space. Owners and longtime industry professionals Cassidy Flannery and Dan Newkirk quietly opened in early April, offering their take on upscale bar food.

Hap & Hooch in Jupiter serves up daily meal specials including a pound of chicken wings and beer for $16 on Wednesdays.

Hailing from southern Wisconsin with a fine dining background, the duo have mastered the five-star dive bar — one they hope will pleasantly surprise even the most discerning diners. Approachable and affordable menu items include a daily happy hour available from 2 to 6 p.m., alongside daily meal specials like a pound of chicken wings and a beer for $16 on Wednesday, or the "adult happy meal" — an American Wagyu beef smash burger served with crinkle-cut fries and paired with an old fashioned — for $22 on Thursday.

Behind the bar, an assortment of high-end cocktails feature top-shelf liquors and fresh-pressed juices gussied up with house-made cordials and elixirs and hand-carved ice cubes. Don't miss the margarita topped with a fresh blast of salt foam, or the pina colada that's filtered and carbonated to create a soda inspired take on the classic libation.

4050 US-1, unit 309, Jupiter, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 561-320-1182, hapandhooch.com

Pura Vida Jupiter

Pura Vida, a Miami-based chain with several locations in Palm Beach County, packs a menu with many options including acai bowls.

A Jupiter location of this Miami-born chain has joined the brand's existing outposts in Wellington, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton.

Founded by Omer and Jennifer Horev in 2012, Pura Vida was created as a neighborhood coffee shop and has since evolved into a South Florida staple for wellness-focused fare.

The store's daily menus offer an array of wholesome dishes that range from all-day breakfast with avocado toasts, egg sandwiches, fresh bagels, and açaí bowls to customizable chef-driven salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, and a selection of gluten-free and vegan desserts. The store also sells cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and kombucha alongside coffees and teas.

147 Soundings Ave., Jupiter, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 305-535-4142, puravidamiami.com

Elsewhere in Palm Beach County, check out these new restaurants:

Despite the dreaded off-season slump, there's no stopping the wave of openings across the region, from Penelope in Boca Raton and Gabriella's in Delray Beach to Cafe Med and El Segundo in West Palm Beach.

