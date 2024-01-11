3-year-old born 'profoundly deaf' lights up watching 'Barbie with ASL': 'Mommy look at me!'

A video of a toddler born "profoundly deaf" encountering the magic of "Barbie with ASL" is going viral.

Thanks to American Sign Language interpreter Leila Hanaumi and the film's resolve to take more steps towards inclusivity, those too young to read, like 3-year-old Riley of Virginia, or those with disabilities hindering them from reading, have been brought into the "Barbie" experience.

The ASL version of the film, released on Max Dec. 15, offers a unique viewing opportunity for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

But most of us don't realize how significant it actually is.

Captions, while helpful, aren't inclusive. "[ASL] is not just English on your hands," Riley's mother, Christina, told USA TODAY Wednesday. "It's a different language."

3-year-old Riley experiences 'Barbie with ASL'

When Christina saw "Barbie" being released with an ASL interpreter on screen, she knew she couldn't pass up the opportunity for her daughter to experience it. Though she was hesitant because of the film's rating, they gave it a go.

Since Riley is a fan of the song "Pink" by Lizzo, Christina thought they'd at least watch that part together, but then she saw the way her daughter lit up as she watched the interpreter and decided to let the film roll on.

"I was curious to see how much Riley would look at the interpreter, so the first time we watched, I watched Riley's eyes closely to see where they went," Christina said.

At Riley's age, adding captions to a film won't work. An ASL interpreter is the way she can watch a movie.

"Even as Riley grows up and is able to read, having an ASL interpreter on screen means Riley is able to view the movie in her preferred language," Christina shared.

Riley wears cochlear implants that give her access to sound, but sign language is the only language fully accessible to Riley. Since ASL is Riley's first language, her family began learning it when Riley was just a few months old.

"Now, it's part of our daily lives," Christina said.

The messages that stuck

Not only was Riley engaged while watching "Barbie with ASL," she started picking up new signs from the interpreter, Christina said, and was singing along "almost immediately."

There is one line from the movie that Riley often quotes.

American Sign Language interpreter and actress Leila Hanaumi in "Barbie with ASL."

It's the scene where Margo Robbie (Barbie) is sitting at the bus stop alongside Ann Roth ("The Woman on the Bench"), Barbie tells the woman, "You're so beautiful," and Riley always responds, "I know it!" with Ann Roth.

"It's really special to see, and such a great message for Riley and all women and girls," Christina said.

There is no better feeling, Christina said. The movie is fully accessible for Riley, just as it is for her peers.

The brand's slogan "Barbie is for everyone," seems to ring true here, Christina shared.

"'Barbie' certainly is for Riley and her Deaf community."

