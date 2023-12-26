3 of the best local coffee shops around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

The once-humble cup of Joe has come a long way.

Here are the top three local coffee shops in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:

Winner: Leaves 'n Beans Coffee

4800 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

(309) 688-7685

730 W. Jackson St., Morton

(309) 688-7685

3208 Court St., Pekin

(309) 688-7685

lnbcoffee.com

'The stars aligned': Coffee shop return to this iconic downtown Peoria space

Finalist: [CxT] Roasting Company Keller Station

6035 Knoxville Ave., Suite 101, Peoria

(872) 333-2987

cxt.coffee

Need a cup of joe? Check out these 19 local coffee shops in the Peoria area

Finalist: Eli's Coffee Shop

116 S. Main St., Mackinaw

(309) 263-0507, Ext. 4

101 W. Partridge St., Metamora

(309) 263-0507, Ext. 3

205 W. Jefferson St., Morton

(309) 263-0507, Ext. 1

105 W. Pearl St., Tremont

(309) 263-0507, Ext. 2

eliscoffee.com

Wanna dip a treat? 2 of the best doughnut shops around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois coffee: The best 3 local coffee shops in the Peoria area