3 of the best local coffee shops around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
The once-humble cup of Joe has come a long way.
Here are the top three local coffee shops in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:
Winner: Leaves 'n Beans Coffee
4800 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
(309) 688-7685
730 W. Jackson St., Morton
(309) 688-7685
3208 Court St., Pekin
(309) 688-7685
Finalist: [CxT] Roasting Company Keller Station
6035 Knoxville Ave., Suite 101, Peoria
Finalist: Eli's Coffee Shop
116 S. Main St., Mackinaw
(309) 263-0507, Ext. 4
101 W. Partridge St., Metamora
(309) 263-0507, Ext. 3
205 W. Jefferson St., Morton
(309) 263-0507, Ext. 1
105 W. Pearl St., Tremont
(309) 263-0507, Ext. 2
