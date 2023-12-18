3 of the best Chinese restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Chinese food is among the most popular ethnic cuisines across the nation.

Here are the top three Chinese food restaurants in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:

Winner: Asia Grill

5832 Knoxville Ave., Suite J, Peoria

(309) 689-8880

asia-grill.com

More: Dining Out: Lunch sets Asia Grill at Junction City apart from the rest

Winner: Ming Shee

3510 N. University St., Suite A, Peoria

(309) 688-0418

mingshee.com

More: Dining Out: Ming Shee offers plenty in taste and selection

Finalist: Lin Buffet

756 W. Jackson St., Morton

(309) 263-4747

linbuffet.com

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois food: Best of the Best Chinese cuisine around Peoria area