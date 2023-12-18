3 of the best Chinese restaurants around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
Chinese food is among the most popular ethnic cuisines across the nation.
Here are the top three Chinese food restaurants in the Peoria area as voted by readers in the 2023 Official Community's Choice Awards:
Winner: Asia Grill
5832 Knoxville Ave., Suite J, Peoria
(309) 689-8880
More: Dining Out: Lunch sets Asia Grill at Junction City apart from the rest
Winner: Ming Shee
3510 N. University St., Suite A, Peoria
(309) 688-0418
More: Dining Out: Ming Shee offers plenty in taste and selection
Finalist: Lin Buffet
756 W. Jackson St., Morton
(309) 263-4747
Peoria Asian food: The best Asian restaurants in Peoria as voted on by readers
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois food: Best of the Best Chinese cuisine around Peoria area