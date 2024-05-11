3 Austin barbecue restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 BBQ spot list

Daniel Brown has been operating his Brown's Bar-B-Que trailer in South Austin for more than a decade.

Austin is home to iconic barbecue chains such as Franklin Barbecue and The Salt Lick, but a new list of top barbecue restaurants is showing some love to other local spots.

The list of top 100 barbecue spots for 2024 comes from Yelp. Here are the three Austin spots that made the list, as well as their rankings:

#14 - Miller's Smokehouse

#49 - Brown's Bar-B-Que

#55 - Micklethwait Craft Meats

Miller's Smokehouse is actually in Belton, roughly an hour north of Austin near Temple. The restaurant sits at 300 E Central Ave., while Brown's Bar-B-Que is located at 1901 S Lamar Blvd., and Micklethwait Craft Meats can be found at 1309 Rosewood Ave.

Top 10 Barbecue Spots of 2024

Two other Texas spots made the top ten, with CorkScrew BBQ in Spring at number two and Tyler's Barbeque in Amarillo at number four. Here's the full list:

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 3 Austin barbecue restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 BBQ spots in the US