Here Are 26 Hilarious Black Tweets That Physically Made My Chest Ache From Laughing

BuzzFeed
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! You know I've been scrolling through Black Twitter to find the funniest tweets of the week, so please enjoy the hilariousness of my timeline.

1.

@blackhautte

2.

@crackcobain__

3.

@tamiahhM

4.

ESPN / @yungk0ala

5.

@GeauxSeeTheLady

Burnt noodles in a pot
@GeauxSeeTheLady / Via Twitter: @GeauxSeeTheLady

6.

Club Shay Shay via YouTube / @iamtycole / Via youtube.com

7.

@nyydollasssss

8.

Hulu / @dcemberraiyn

9.

@notpassy

10.

@elmo / @TheBaddestMitch

11.

@stayfrea_ok

12.

@TaylourMadee

Instacart notification that says " Dang what you making. jk I'm On my way!"
@TaylourMadee / Via Twitter: @TaylourMadee

13.

Hulu / @ItsBreDanielle

14.

@PrinceHAK33M

15.

@t0nit0ne

16.

@briellegenae/

17.

@rahsh33m

Signboard for Blue Claws Crab Eatery advertising "Great Crabs and Seafood" with a humorous message that says, "Boy, you know these crabs super fat. We ain't lying"
@rahsh33m / Via Twitter: @rahsh33m

18.

@tess_szn / @theereal_one

19.

@doitmuvaaa

20.

@crackcobain

21.

VH1 / @MrFlyyyGuyyy

22.

@trinitymikayl

23.

ESPN / @ralphasmden / @jkinsor3

24.

ESPN / @itsjoepro

25.

Harper's BAZAAR / @kordeilogy / Via youtube.com

26.

The Drew Barrymore Show / @yaguuu6

Be sure to follow these Twitter users, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.