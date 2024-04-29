Here Are 26 Hilarious Black Tweets That Physically Made My Chest Ache From Laughing
Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! You know I've been scrolling through Black Twitter to find the funniest tweets of the week, so please enjoy the hilariousness of my timeline.
1.
mannn my grandma know she need a new dish rag😒 got me over here washing dishes wit a thong😂 pic.twitter.com/yLF0aYEJ6L
— 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐘☆𝐍 (@blackhautte) April 24, 2024
@blackhautte
2.
Bitch eating Eugene Krabs https://t.co/EPejrtVktb
— BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) April 25, 2024
@crackcobain__
3.
Philly is NOT a real place 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E5Gw7utaT6
— Mimi (@tamiahhM) April 25, 2024
@tamiahhM
4.
lmfaoooooooo pic.twitter.com/6vrF9JEluq
— SINA SNOW (@yungk0ala) April 28, 2024
ESPN / @yungk0ala
5.
I thought this was a Jheri curl wig https://t.co/9zVFdEC2DS
— ⚜️LEX⚜️ (@GeauxSeeTheLady) April 28, 2024
@GeauxSeeTheLady
6.
If I send you this, you missed the point I made. pic.twitter.com/Yt5MRJfxuR
— Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) April 24, 2024
Club Shay Shay via YouTube / @iamtycole / Via youtube.com
7.
DEY SAID IF I LOSE SOMETHING AND U LOOK BEHIND A MOUNTED TV, I KNOW U GOT MY SHIT😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭
— dollassss (@nyydollasssss) April 24, 2024
@nyydollasssss
8.
So my hair should be delivered to my house by 8 am. My hair appointment is at 10 am pic.twitter.com/9uwDbP6X6i
— Cowboy Cem (@dcemberraiyn) April 26, 2024
Hulu / @dcemberraiyn
9.
just realized yall skeletons gon have veneers
— habibi (@notpassy) April 27, 2024
@notpassy
10.
You looking just like your daddy ! https://t.co/Ci9fSMfqFm
— Mel 🤭 (@TheBaddestMitch) April 27, 2024
@elmo / @TheBaddestMitch
11.
The ATM be moving so slowwww BTCH come on before I get robbed fr.
— Kel (@stayfrea_ok) April 25, 2024
@stayfrea_ok
12.
Boy we not friends what 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/muFfjHTmOk
— idk I just work here. (@TaylourMadee) April 28, 2024
@TaylourMadee
13.
the days are getting longer, but they aren’t getting warmer pic.twitter.com/p9rtdjKJQI
— B🦋 (@ItsBreDanielle) April 23, 2024
Hulu / @ItsBreDanielle
14.
The NFL draft is so funny man. The cold body language of black families towards the white gf they see as a gold digger is always so loud. 😂
— nope (@PrinceHAK33M) April 26, 2024
@PrinceHAK33M
15.
My man asked me how much my hairstyles cost and I said “Being a bad b*tch isn’t cheap” and he replied “Why must you be a bad bitch? Why can’t you be a vessel of the Lord?” 🤣😂 💀💀💀🙃🙃🙃
— TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) April 24, 2024
@t0nit0ne
16.
Lmao why would the Amazon driver throw my package at my door. The delivery picture show the package still in the air 😂😂😂
— Brie 🪷 (@briellegenae) April 27, 2024
@briellegenae/
17.
Somebody deserves a bonus 😂 pic.twitter.com/OVnhQji128
— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) April 24, 2024
@rahsh33m
18.
My mom really needed that chicken thawed. https://t.co/kW9PWu4FOM
— Austine (@theereal_one) April 22, 2024
@tess_szn / @theereal_one
19.
THIS MAN CAME TO MY JOB AND CALLED ME RUDE AND ASKED ME FOR CORPORATE NUMBER...I GAVE HIM MY NUMBER HE SNATCH THE PAPER OUT MY HAND TALKIN BOUT YOU ARE DONE 😂 NAH BUDDY YOU ARE WHEN U CALL THAT NUMBER AND ITS ME AGAIN 😭🤣
— Elizabeth (@doitmuvaaa) April 23, 2024
@doitmuvaaa
20.
My homie broke up wit his side piece who be cooking us oxtails 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
— BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) April 23, 2024
@crackcobain
21.
Don’t NOBODY else wanna run for president? pic.twitter.com/QtQS1bzld5
— 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) April 23, 2024
VH1 / @MrFlyyyGuyyy
22.
white people phrases are so fun 😭😭😭😂 like fancy seeing you here
— tm (@trinitymikayla) April 24, 2024
@trinitymikayl
23.
Hardest I’ve laughed in weeks. https://t.co/0FlW8r34af pic.twitter.com/o2eFMIuxaW
— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) April 26, 2024
ESPN / @ralphasmden / @jkinsor3
24.
Russell Westbrook had me thinking I was next pic.twitter.com/9yZfZtPmRN
— nightskin jøe (@itsjoepro) April 27, 2024
ESPN / @itsjoepro
25.
I’m in tears… 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/et0hJ5oI8A
— dani (@kordeilogy) April 26, 2024
Harper's BAZAAR / @kordeilogy / Via youtube.com
26.
That side eye when she cut her off was devious😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dToIp8aRud
— Chasmine🫶🏽 (@yaguuu6) April 26, 2024
The Drew Barrymore Show / @yaguuu6
Be sure to follow these Twitter users, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.