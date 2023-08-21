27 Fictional Characters Who Had The Most Unnecessarily Brutal, Depressing Lives
"She is one of the few characters in the whole franchise who never hurt anyone, and she had a fate even the worst characters wouldn't have deserved."
"She is one of the few characters in the whole franchise who never hurt anyone, and she had a fate even the worst characters wouldn't have deserved."
After voicing Mario for the past 27 years, Charles Martinet will no longer be voicing the character.
Tiger Woods' new team golf league has signed its third team, TGL Atlanta.
After a rare decision to announce earnings on a Friday afternoon, Palo Alto Networks' results didn't bring the bad news many had expected.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft retracts AI-written article advising tourists to visit a food bank, Lamborghini’s new all-electric concept car was inspired by spaceships, You won't be able to block Elon Musk (or anyone else) on X.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
During the World Cup's traditional on-field medal ceremony, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso was later asked and ribbed about it, and responded amid laughs and smiles: “Hey, but I didn’t like that!”
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Paint jobs can be expensive and can be permanent. With a vinyl wrap you can choose from a larger variety of colors and it can be removed if you'd like.
Brave that steamy heat with this moisture-wicking wonder that'll keep you dry and comfy.