27 Extremely Disturbing Wikipedia Pages That Will Haunt Your Dreams Until The End Of Your Days

1.Israel Keyes
2.The Flatwoods Monster
3.UVB-76
4.Locked-in Syndrome
5.Joyce Vincent
6.Scaphism
7.Armin Meiwes
8.Cotard Delusion
9.György Dózsa
10.Black Eyed Children
11.Goiânia accident
12.Rat King
13.June and Jennifer Gibbons
14.Taman Shud Case
15.List of Reported UFO Sightings
16.Dyatlov Pass Incident
17.Pope Lick Monster
18.Clinton Road
19.Shadow Person
20.Premature Burial
21.List of people who disappeared mysteriously at sea
22.Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva
23.Hinterkaifeck Murders
24.Tarrare
25.Coffin Birth
26.List of unusual deaths
27.The Euthanasia Coaster