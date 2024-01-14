26 Outfits From “Mean Girls” That Are Just As Fetch Now As They Were 20 Years Ago

1.Cady's first-day-of-school outfit that captured her innocence and casual style long before she ran with the Plastics — featuring a red tee, jeans, and olive green jacket:

Paramount

2.The Plastics "pink Wednesday" mall looks, complete with mini skirts, sweaters, and strappy sandals:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

3.We have Regina's outfit, which screams Queen B with a black leather skirt and her studded "A Little Bit Dramatic" graphic tank top under a cardigan:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

4.Gretchen adds her signature preppy, polished take on the look with a plaid skirt:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

5.And Karen brings out her girly, feminine style in all-pink with a bow detail on her sweater:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

6.Regina's monogrammed "R" pajamas she wore with her signature necklace, all while tricking Cady into a three-way call:

Paramount

7.The Plastics' altered gym uniforms where they each made a statement — Regina's gym shorts-turned-skort and wedge sneakers, Gretchen's crop top and low-rise shorts, and Karen's tank top, short shorts, and frilly socks:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

8.Regina's "power suit" — aka, her stripped pink button-up with a black sweater — while the Plastics have a sit-down with Cady in the school cafeteria:

Paramount

9.The Plastics' Santa outfits for their "Jingle Bell Rock" performance, where they coordinated with bedazzled Santa hats, matching camis and mini skirts, knee-high boots, and gloves:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

10.The pink, very 2000s Juicy Couture tracksuit Regina's mom wore that proved she was a cool mom:

Paramount

11.Cady's new look as a Plastic, where she wore a plaid, pastel miniskirt with a matching tank top and hoodie, pink heels, and her very own sparkly "C" necklace:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

12.Cady's black and pink mini dress for her party that she paired with a choker, sheer tights, and black heels:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

13.Gretchen's signature preppy look with a plaid mini skirt and an edgy twist — a black belt and a red "Royal Punk" tee:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

14.Cady's actually-scary Halloween costume as an ex-wife:

Paramount

15.Karen's Halloween costume, featuring a black mini dress and ears...because she's a mouse. Duh!:

Paramount

16.Gretchen's Halloween catsuit that's sleek and fierce in every way:

Paramount

17.And Regina's sparkly Bunny costume with tons of fur-lined details that are so fetch they could catch Aaron Samuels' attention:

Paramount

18.All of Janis' edgy, grunge looks throughout the entire movie — including this denim vest with a sheer black top:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

19.Gretchen's argyle V-neck sweater and mini skirt look that is peak preppy and peak Gretchen:

Paramount

20.Cady's Plastic-approved blue henley and pink mini skirt combo:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

21.Regina's revenge look featuring a black off-the-shoulder sweater, belted jeans, and her signature "R" necklace that she wore when she spread the Burn Book pages all over school:

Paramount

22.Damien's *very discreet* sunglasses and hoodie disguise he used to sneak into the all-girls assembly:

Paramount

23.Janis and Damian's matching purple suits for Spring Fling, complete with slicked-back hair, ruffles, and bow ties:

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

24.Regina's pink strapless mini dress for Spring Fling, with, of course, the back brace accessorized with matching pink flowers:

Paramount

25.Cady's Spring Fling look after she won the Mathletes State Championship — wearing the team letterman jacket along with her new Spring Fling Queen crown:

Paramount

26.And last but not least, Regina's tank top that Janis cut up...that literally became a new fashion trend at school:

Paramount

Love it! What's your favorite look from Mean Girls? Let us know in the comments below.