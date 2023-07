26 Horrific Deaths You Probably Never Knew Occurred On The Set Of Famous Movies And TV Shows

18.

in the Disney filmStunt doubles for the film's leads (Joe Pesci and Danny Glover) were filming a stunt where a boat goes off a ramp then lands between two other boats when something went wrong and the boat rolled and flipped off the side of the ramp, hitting the two boats it was supposed to land between and sending them flying into a crowd of extras and stunt performers. Twentynine-year-old Janet Wilder, who often worked as a part-time stunt person on shoots to spend more time with her husband (longtime stunt person Scott Wilder), was struck and killed while holding the hand of her husband (who was also injured).