26 Celebrities And Famous Couples Who Welcomed Babies In 2023
Soooo many celebrities and famous couples expanded their families this year!
Here are 26 celebs and famous couples who welcomed babies in 2023:
1.In January, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
Then, in November, Paris shared that they'd also welcomed a daughter named London Marilyn Hilton Reum.
2.In November, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.
3.On March 30, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.
4.On Aug. 1, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their daughter, Riot Rose Mayers.
5.In June, Naomi Campbell welcomed her son.
6.In February, Blake Lively subtly confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds had privately welcomed their fourth child together.
7.In June, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah had their son, Roman Pacino.
8.In July, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas had their son, Luai.
9.In August, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams announced the birth of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.
10.In November, Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting announced the birth of their daughter, Adaiba Lee Nonyem.
11.On April 18, Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas had their daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.
12.On Feb. 25, Keke Palmer welcomed her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.
13.In July, Constance Wu confirmed that she and Ryan Kattner had privately welcomed their son after announcing her pregnancy in February.
14.In July, Cordae and Naomi Osaka welcomed their daughter, Shai.
15.In June, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced that they'd welcomed their son a few weeks prior.
16.In April, Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke confirmed the birth of their son.
17.On July 6, Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart welcomed their son, True Legend Harris-Dupart.
18.In May, Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman welcomed their son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman.
19.In May, Sarah Snook subtly confirmed the birth of her and Dave Lawson's child.
20.In July, LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice confirmed that they'd welcomed a new baby, whose name and sex they chose to keep private.
21.In April, Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.
22.In May, Ireland Baldwin and RAC confirmed the birth of their daughter, Holland.
23.On April 6, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen had their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.
24.On July 1, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their second son, Barry Bruce Trainor.
25.On Feb. 26, Sophia Grace welcomed her son, River.
26.And finally, on Jan. 13, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had their daughter Esti Maxine Stephens.
Then, on June 19, they welcomed their son Wren Alexander Stephens.