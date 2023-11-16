25% Off Nike Sneakers, 30% Off Levi’s, and More Early Cyber Week Fashion Deals to Shop Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This year, cyber week has come early, which means the savings your wallet is craving, on everything from top TV brands and laptops will continue on for a few more days. But for savvy fashionistas, the real gems right now are deals on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Early Cyber Week Deals 2023

This year is no different, with the best early Cyber Week fashion deals from major retailers showing sales of as much as 70% off. Individual brands like Converse and Nike offer deals on some of their best-sellers, while big retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Ssense are running massive sales brimming with steep discounts on other top brands.

The Best Cyber Week Fashion Deals of 2023

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, saving on wardrobe essentials, or looking to treat yourself to something nice, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Week fashion deals worth shopping in 2023.

Amazon — Big savings on clothing, accessories, and shoes.

Adidas — Up to 50% off new styles

Adrianne Marie Jewelry — 30% off sitewide 11/20-11/26, and an additional 10% off 11/27

Asics —25% off almost everything — from running shoes to athletic clothing — with an account

Asos — Up to 70% off outlet sale items, and an extra 20% sale and outlet with code SELFLOVE

Backcountry — Up to 25% off one full-price item plus 20% off sale items

Banana Republic — An additional 40% off sale items

$54.99 $100 45% off

Straight Soft Selvedge Jean

Baublebar — 20% off custom jewelry

Bloomingdales — Up to 70% off original designer clothing, bags, and shoes.

Carhartt — Discounts on apparel, footwear, and gifts.

Converse — Extra 40% off cold styles using COLD40 at checkout. Ends 11/10

Dear Sundays — Up to 25% off sitewide, free shipping and gift with purchases over $70 11/15-11/27

Dr. Scholl’s — Take up to 65% off everything and receive free shipping 11/17-11/27

END. Clothing — Up to 60% off designer clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women.

Farfetch — Up to 25% off men’s and women’s designer and streetwear pieces.

Fresh Clean Threads — 25% off sitewide with code GET25 and 30% off orders $120+ with code GET35

Gap — Take 60% off feature items, and Sale Bonus 30% Off 1, 40% Off 2, 50% Off 3+

GlassesUSA — 30% off eyeglasses and sunglasses when you use code EARLY30

Heartloom — Shop current collections at 30% off and warehouse sale styles 50-70% off, 11/20 – 11/27

J. Crew — 50% off new styles, sweaters, and outerwear. 40% off kids, and 60% sales

179.50+ $298 40% off

New Daphne topcoat in Italian boiled wool

Jomashop — Up to 68% off luxury watches and accessories, and 80% of sunglasses and accessories

K-Swiss — 30% off site-wide on sneakers in honor of Black Friday from 11/20 – 11/25, also 35% off site-wide on sneakers in honor of CyberMonday from 11/26 – 11/27

Levi’s — Buy two or more items, get 30% off at checkout

L.L.Bean — 10% off order with code SALE10, and 50% sale items

Madewell — 30% off full pierced items in-store and online with code LETSGO

M. Gemi — Up to 70% off handcrafted Italian footwear for men and women.

Michael Kors — An additional 22% off select styles, including bags, shoes, and clothing, with code SINGLESDAY

Nike — Extra 25% off select sales items with code FLASH

$79.97 $110 27% off

Buy Nike Tech Hera

Nordstrom — Up to 30% off dresses, sweaters, and boots, 15% off fragrances, 25% off selected coats, and 40% off designer clearance

Old Navy — Take 50% off the entire site

Oxygenetix — BOGO 50% off sitewide 11/20-11/27 on foundation, concealer and makeup tools

Pact — Up to 50% off all bottoms across the site

Perfame — 30% off purchases of 3 or more fragrances 11/1-11/30, 35% off sitewide 11/24, and 35% off sitewide 11/27

Rolling Stone Shop — Rolling Stone’s biggest sale all year offers 25% off all shop items, starting 11/20

Reebok — 65% off sitewide on sneakers through 11/20

$89.97 $140 36% off

Buy Nano X3 Training Shoes

Shapermint — Up to 70% off early Black Friday, and 80% off with an additional 10% off with membership through 12/7

Taylor Stitch — 11/20 – 11/28, 20% off select full-priced items and up to 50% off last-call sale items

Tie Bar — 11/23 – 11/28 20% off sitewide on a selection of neckties, bow ties, bars, and clips

Ulta — Up to 40% off beauty and grooming products in-store and online until 11/18

Under Armour — 50% UA Outlet with code SAVE50

Urban Outfitters — Take an additional 40% off sale items at checkout

UNTUCKit — 30% off all outerwear when you use code FESTIVE

Verishop — An extra 11% off sale items when you use code SALEONSALE

Zappos — Up to 50% off new styles

