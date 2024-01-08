25 Incredibly Pure Moments From The 2024 Golden Globes

1.Meryl Streep gave Amanda Seyfried a kiss on the cheek, and it seemed to make Amanda's whole night:

2. Emma Stone won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Poor Things, and Jennifer Lawrence had the absolute best reaction — despite being in that category herself:

jennifer’s reaction to emma winning is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/aLsG7YZN6w — juan (@JuanEdits) January 8, 2024

3.Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got a bestie pic in:

4.Ali Wong became the first Asian American to win Best Actress in a Limited Series for Beef. She gave a special shoutout to the father of her kids: "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother":

5.She also shared a big smooch with Bill Hader:

6.John Krasinski bowed down to his wife, Emily Blunt, on the red carpet:

7.Mark Ruffalo jumped in the air after Poor Things won Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy:

8.And the cast shared a good laugh together:

9. Brie Larson fangirled over Jennifer Lopez and said Selena is what inspired her to become an actor:

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/19plcra69k — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

10.Ayo Edebiri won Best Actress in TV Musical or Comedy for The Bear, and she made a point to thank her assistants:

11.She also got a cute shot with co-star Jeremy Allen White, who also won for The Bear:

12. Emma Stone gave Emily Blunt such a big hug that she had to hold onto a chair:

GIRLFRIENDS! 😭 Emma Stone hugging Emily Blunt at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OAo1msRs2p — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 8, 2024

13.Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a Hunger Games reunion:

14.Bill Hader asked Taylor Swift for a selfie:

15.Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous person to take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in A Motion Picture — Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon. She called the win "historic" and started her acceptance speech in Blackfeet language:

16. And her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio seemed SO proud of her:

Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress in a Drama Film at the #GoldenGlobes. ￼(🎥: Golden Globe® Awards clips provided by Golden Globes, LLC and Dick Clark Productions) pic.twitter.com/aNWWKEsyKY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

17.Trevor Noah and Natasha Lyonne posed together:

18.Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin — who all won for Succession — grabbed a celebratory shot together:

19.Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh looked happy in red:

20.Suits costars Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht reunited:

21.Gillian Anderson wore a dress covered in vaginas:

22.Simu Liu and Issae Rae had big smiles for the camera:

23.When Paul won Best Actor — Comedy or Musical for The Holdovers, he showed teachers some love in his acceptance speech. "Teachers are good people, you've got to respect them. They do a good thing, it's a tough job, so this is for teachers as well":

24.Da'Vine Joy Randolph — who won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers — gave her trophy a little kiss:

25.And finally, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie celebrated Barbie winning the Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Award:

