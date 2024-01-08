25 Incredibly Pure Moments From The 2024 Golden Globes

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
25 Incredibly Pure Moments From The 2024 Golden Globes
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.Meryl Streep gave Amanda Seyfried a kiss on the cheek, and it seemed to make Amanda's whole night:

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

2. Emma Stone won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Poor Things, and Jennifer Lawrence had the absolute best reaction — despite being in that category herself:

Twitter: @JuanEdits

3.Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got a bestie pic in:

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

4.Ali Wong became the first Asian American to win Best Actress in a Limited Series for Beef. She gave a special shoutout to the father of her kids: "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother":

Paramount +
Paramount +

5.She also shared a big smooch with Bill Hader:

Paramount +
Paramount +

6.John Krasinski bowed down to his wife, Emily Blunt, on the red carpet:

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7.Mark Ruffalo jumped in the air after Poor Things won Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy:

Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage Amy Sussman / Getty Images

8.And the cast shared a good laugh together:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

9. Brie Larson fangirled over Jennifer Lopez and said Selena is what inspired her to become an actor:

Entertainment Tonight / Twitter: @FilmUpdates

10.Ayo Edebiri won Best Actress in TV Musical or Comedy for The Bear, and she made a point to thank her assistants:

Paramount +
Paramount +

11.She also got a cute shot with co-star Jeremy Allen White, who also won for The Bear:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12. Emma Stone gave Emily Blunt such a big hug that she had to hold onto a chair:

Twitter: @badpostblunt

13.Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz had a Hunger Games reunion:

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

14.Bill Hader asked Taylor Swift for a selfie:

Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

15.Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous person to take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in A Motion Picture — Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon. She called the win "historic" and started her acceptance speech in Blackfeet language:

Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

16. And her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio seemed SO proud of her:

Twitter: @etnow

17.Trevor Noah and Natasha Lyonne posed together:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

18.Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin — who all won for Succession — grabbed a celebratory shot together:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

19.Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh looked happy in red:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon

20.Suits costars Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht reunited:

Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

21.Gillian Anderson wore a dress covered in vaginas:

Lionel Hahn/ Gilbert Flores / Getty Images
Lionel Hahn/ Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

22.Simu Liu and Issae Rae had big smiles for the camera:

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃƒÂ«t & Chandon
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃÂ«t & Chandon

23.When Paul won Best Actor — Comedy or Musical for The Holdovers, he showed teachers some love in his acceptance speech. "Teachers are good people, you've got to respect them. They do a good thing, it's a tough job, so this is for teachers as well":

Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

24.Da'Vine Joy Randolph — who won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers — gave her trophy a little kiss:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

25.And finally, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie celebrated Barbie winning the Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Award:

Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

What was your favorite moment of the night? LMK in the comments below! And check out the rest of our Golden Globes coverage here.

Recommended Stories