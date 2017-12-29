    1 / 25

    Tom Petty

    On Oct. 2, the iconic rocker and Heartbreakers frontman died, after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, Calif. It was a loss that left the music world reeling. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, whose many hits include “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’,” and “Learning to Fly,” was 66. “It’s shocking, crushing news,” Bob Dylan, Petty’s bandmate in the Traveling Wilburys, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.” (Photo: Getty Images)

    25 heartbreaking celebrity deaths of 2017, from Mary Tyler Moore to Tom Petty

    Yahoo Celebrity

    While this year brought new celebs into the spotlight, it also meant saying goodbye to some familiar faces. Here are some of the notable people who died in 2017.

     